Washington Rookie St-Juste 'Awesome' In Bid For Starting Job

So far, St-Juste is answering his doubters on the WFT practice field.

Coming out of the 2021 NFL Draft, many questioned the Washington Football Team’s third-round selection, Canadian native cornerback Benjamin St-Juste. But St-Juste answered his doubters on the practice field during mandatory minicamp. And now he seems to be in the conversation as a player who might join fellow rookie defender Jamin Davis, the WFT's first-round pick, as a high-on-the-totem-pole helper.

“He [St-Juste] was flat-out awesome,” SI Washington’s Chris Russell said of one the rookie's workouts. “Quite simply, if this the type of player the WFT drafted, look out.”

During an 11-on-11 drill period on Day Two of mandatory minicamp, St-Juste broke up three passes, all on time and penalty-free, according to Russell. The 23-year-old was all up in rookie wide receiver Dyami Brown’s business, too, having five passes defended (unofficially) according to Russell. St-Juste even went on to break up a potential completion while working against Washington’s No. 1 wide receiver Terry McLaurin.

“Oh yeah...that’s what I’m talking about,” a Washington coach yelled out about St-Juste’s play on the practice field according to Russell.

CONTINUE READING: What Can Washington LB Jamin Davis Learn from Luke Kuechly?

Washington head coach Ron Rivera says that St-Juste plays the whole play and that he has no "relax'' in his game. Washington defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio confirmed to the media that St-Juste will stay at cornerback, despite talk that he was going to be moved to safety.

“He’s got exceptional quickness. He had a 6.6 3-cone [drill], which is unheard of,” Del Rio said. “And so for a guy [who is] 6-3 to do that shows you the short-area quickness.”

There are some who didn’t believe the former CFL and University of Minnesota cornerback’s play would translate to the NFL. St-Juste is letting his play on the field speak for itself.

READ MORE: Washington 'Clear Cut' Favorite To Win NFC East, Says ESPN's Riddick