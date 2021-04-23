WFT's Owner Snyder Accuses Investment Banker of Destroying Evidence

It wouldn't be a week without a Dan Snyder legal filing so here we are. Yet another one in the search for the truth

ASHBURN -- With Dan Snyder no longer involved in football operations anymore (at least that's what we believe), the Washington Football Team owner has more time to file lawsuits, discovery motions and make other accusations.

Snyder has now accused Baltimore-based investment banker John Moag of destroying evidence in his latest filing as he tries to uncover evidence of who were the source(s) behind incriminating rumors last year.

Per The Athletic's Daniel Kaplan and court filings late Thursday evening, Snyder is asking the court to sanction and fine Moag. Moag represented the three minority partners, Fred Smith, Bob Rothman and Dwight Schar in their transaction sale of about 40% of the Washington Football Team.

Snyder bought out the partners, but in the same process has continued a nasty feud with Schar, who filed a motion of discovery against former team President Bruce Allen and waged a public war of words with Moag.

In the filing, Snyder accused Moag in part of "deliberately and knowingly destroyed crucial documents and grievously injured (Snyder's) abilities to prosecute his defamation claims pending," which was referred to as the "Indian Action."

The filing was approved by a Maryland federal judge per Kaplan's report.

Moag "perhaps" deleted documents that were ordered by the court, and has repeatedly denied any knowledge of the leaked information that led to the negative columns.

“Mr. Moag — a former practicing attorney — admits that he continued his supposed ‘routine’ deletion of documents from his devices after being served with the subpoena herein. However, this ‘routine’ deletion was nothing of the sort. Mr. Moag selectively and manually deleted messages from his devices, while keeping others for long periods of time," the filing said.

This sounds as if this could be another example of the rich attacking the rich because neither has anything of importance to do right now. Is this what people with oodles of money and all the time in the world do for fun?

Of course there is a chance Snyder will get what he wants: monetary relief and presumably a retraction. That, or Moag will prevail and Snyder will have wasted time and resources.

