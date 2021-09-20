Is Taylor Heinicke a Washington Leader?

Locked On Washington: Takeaways from Washington Football Team Win Over New York Giants in Week 2 of 2021 NFL Season | Is Taylor Heinicke the Real Deal?

The archetype of a Super Bowl champion quarterback is not always set in stone.

They can be the early-career Patrick Mahomes of their team and carry the offense to victory, or they can be a late-career Peyton Manning, who gets the job done and allows the defense to shine just as much as the offense.

There is no set recipe, which helps teams like the Washington Football Team, who are still trying to find an identity at the quarterback position.

While veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick was set to lead the team through the season, a hip injury squashed those plans quickly and Taylor Heinicke stepped into his place.

Heinicke led the WFT to a come-from-behind success on the final drive of Thursday night's 30-29 win over the New York Giants, which further cements Heinicke's position as the starter moving forward.

But who does Heinicke need to be in order for Washington to achieve more success? Is he going to continue to be the quarterback to bail his team out at the end of games or is he going to be a quarterback that does the minimum to keep his team afloat?

On this episode of "Locked On Washington Football Team," host David Harrison takes a deeper look and shares his takeaways from the WFT's first win of the season.

First, he discusses Ron Rivera's press conference as he addressed media on Friday with some of his own takeaways, and then we dive into some of the finer points and main storylines surrounding the team.

He also discusses how ready Heinicke is to be the franchise leader.

