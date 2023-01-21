Healthier Penguins Squad Rolls to Victory Over Senators

As the Pittsburgh Penguins get healthier, they are starting to find the right track to wins.

PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins were looking for a little revenge in the second half of a home-and-home series when the Ottawa Senators came to the Steel City.

More than just hunting for their pound of flesh, the Penguins got a few key names back into the lineup and their presence was felt immediately.

Tristan Jarry made his return to the net, ironically wearing the same Winter Classic sweater he initially got hurt in, and was looking sharp early.

Much like he was hoping to do, Jarry looked solid in his return, stopping all 12 shots he faced in the opening frame.

Jeff Petry also made his return to the lineup and he factored in on the game’s opening goal.

Brock McGinn laid a heavy but clean hit that caught the eye of Travis Hamonic; the two squared off for a fight, but Hamonic received more than a five-minute major.

Hamonic notched the five minutes, as well as two minutes for instigating and an extra 10-minute misconduct.

A Petry shot from the point found its way to Rickard Rakell who knocked in the rebound to take the lead.

Jason Zucker continued his hot streak with a follow up goal just 43 seconds later.

Jarry continued to stand tall in net as the Penguins carried their 2-0 lead deep into the second period.

Jake Guentzel extended the lead to three on a fast break that easily beat Cam Talbot over his blocker.

Despite time winding down in the middle frame, the Senators managed to break through Jarry’s strong play for an awkward goal with just over a minute remaining.

The would be all she wrote for the Senators, however, as the Penguins continued to press in the third period.

Guentzel scored his second of the night without even trying; in an attempt to find Sidney Crosby for easy backdoor, a Senators’ defender poked the pass into his own net.

The Penguins played a much better and more dominating game on their way to this 4-1 win.

It's got to feel good getting healthier and maintaining momentum through the entire contest.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Penguins Activate Jeff Petry, Place Kris Letang On LTIR

Tristan Jarry Activated from Penguins Injured Reserve

Penguins' Kasperi Kapanen Out Week-to-Week with Lower-Body Injury

Tristan Jarry, Jeff Petry Game-Time Decisions for Penguins

Penguins Named Right Landing Spot for Timo Meier