What a Fully Healthy Penguins Defense Looks Like

The Pittsburgh Penguins need a lot of help, but much of it will start on the blue line.

While riding another losing streak, the Pittsburgh Penguins are in dire need for their defensive core to return to full health.

Sure, much of the Penguins’ forward core needs to find their legs, but the defense just seems broken without certain guys.

Kris Letang isn’t injured but is away from the team on a personal leave and can be pointed to as the standout leader of the pack.

Jeff Petry is nearing a return and if fully healthy should be getting taken off of long term injured reserve in the near future.

When those two return to the lineup, however, what does a Penguins defense look like? Are there certain people missing? Are there some surprising faces staying?

Let’s start with the obvious; when Letang is ready to return, he will reclaim his spot as the first unit right defenseman.

Letang is the greatest defenseman in franchise history and has been holding down the top line defense for about a decade now.

On his left side, though, should be a new face in P.O. Joseph; the two have played together before and are close teammates both on and off the ice.

The 2022-23 season has been an outstanding one for Joseph as he is breaking out as one of the top young defensemen in the NHL.

Despite having played parts of two season with the Penguins before 2022-23, Joseph is still considered a rookie in the NHL.

Joseph has shown incredible confidence in his 34 games played this season and has notched 11 points.

For the Penguins second defensive pairing, there’s no surprises; Petry and Marcus Pettersson.

The two blossomed together early in the year at a time it could be argued Pettersson was the best defender on the team.

Pettersson’s performance earned him a role on the top unit and that’s a good position for him, as well, but the second with Petry and behind Joseph fits his role more appropriately.

Then there’s the third pairing where anything is possible; before digging in, Jan Rutta is the obvious answer on the right side.

Rutta’s been a steady option thrust into some less than ideal situations like taking over as the first line right side for the Winter Classic.

But who should play with Rutta? Is it the steady and dependable Chad Ruhwedel? Maybe Ty Smith has earned his role as a full-timer?

How about Mark Friedman? Sure, this would put two right handed shots on the bottom pairing, but Friedman brings a lot of what the Penguins need right now.

Friedman is known by fans as someone willing to get in an opponents face and play a physical game.

He’s also not afraid to step up in the rush and take an offensive chance, something that Ruhwedel hasn’t been capable of this year.

While Smith does look ready for a bigger role in the NHL, the Penguins just don’t have the space or need for his talents.

Maybe down the line following the trade deadline a spot can open up for Smith; speaking of the trade deadline…

That’s where Brian Dumoulin falls, when the Penguins finally get a fully healthy defense, he shouldn’t be on it.

Dumoulin is a veteran presence that teammates love and there is no denying what he’s done for the organization over the years, but his time is up.

It may not be easy to trade Dumoulin but there’s got to be a way; if not, Mike Sullivan can’t be afraid to healthy scratch him.

So what does a full healthy Penguins defense look like?

Joseph-Letang

Pettersson-Petry

Friedman-Rutta

