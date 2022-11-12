Nashville Predators Recall Forward Juuso Pärssinen.

Skip to main content

Nashville Predators Recall Forward Juuso Pärssinin.

Pärssinen impressed in training camp and may get his first NHL start tonight against the New York Rangers.
The Nashville Predators have reassigned defenseman Jordan Gross and recalled forward Juuso Pärssinen. 

Pärssinen, selected by the Predators in 2019 with the #210 overall pick, had a standout performance at training camp and could make his NHL debut tonight as the Predators take on the Rangers at Bridgestone Arena. 

The 6'3" forward hails from Hämeenlinna, Finland and spent most of last season playing for TPS Liiga. In his 2021-2022 regular season with TPS, Pärssinen played 41 games, scored 9 goals, and earned 32 points. He joined the Milwaukee Admirals after TPS wrapped up their post season run. So far this season with the Admirals Pärssinen has scored 2 goals and 9 points in 10 games. 

The Nashville and Milwaukee coaching staffs have all been high on Pärssinen after his impressive performance at rookie and training camp this summer. He is a physical presence on the ice, and his puck handling and skating skills as well as his read of the game make him a well rounded prospect Predators fans should look forward to watching. 

Where Pärssinen could slot into the lineup tonight will be an interesting decision for head coach John Hynes. The team still hasn't found the perfect line mate for Ryan Johansen and Nino Niederreiter, and Pärssinen's skill set make him an intriguing option up and down the lineup. 

