SI:AM | Hurricanes Tie Stanley Cup Final With Dramatic Overtime Win Over Vegas

Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. Just a friendly reminder to any Knicks fans who plan on packing into outdoor watch parties for Game 2: Be sure to remember to hydrate. It’s supposed to be 90 degrees out today.

In today’s SI:AM:

⚾ Judge sidelined with rib injury

🏈 NFL’s best defensive trios

🏇 Golden Tempo’s history-making trainer

Another wild Stanley Cup Final game

For 50 minutes last night, it looked like the mighty Hurricanes were going to be heading to Vegas facing a worrying two-game deficit in the Stanley Cup Final. But then the Canes flipped Game 2 on its head.

Carolina trailed the Golden Knights 2–0 after two periods and finally broke the seal with a little less than 10 minutes left in the third. That was the first of three goals the Canes scored in a five-minute span to take a 3–2 lead.

The Canes can thank Vegas coach John Tortorella for their third goal. With five minutes left in the third, there was a frantic scrum in front of the Carolina net that resulted in the puck trickling behind the goal line. The on-ice officials ruled that it was not a goal, so Tortorella decided to challenge the call. After a review, the officials ruled that it was not a goal because Carolina goalie Frederik Andersen had been interfered with and the puck didn’t cross the line until the whistle had been blown. The consequence of a failed coach’s challenge is a two-minute minor penalty for delay of game. Tortorella’s decision put the Canes on the power play, and it took them less than 30 seconds to take the lead.

The Golden Knights recovered, though, and scored the tying goal with less than two minutes on the clock and their net empty. That sent the game to overtime, where Seth Jarvis scored the winning goal for Carolina, just four minutes into the extra period.

“That was the best feeling in the world,” Jarvis said of his winning goal . “I’ve imagined doing that a lot. To be able to do it in real life is awesome.”

Game 3 will be Saturday night in Vegas. The Knights’ win in Game 1 flipped the home ice advantage in their favor, but they could be without a key player. Brayden McNabb, one of their top four defensemen, left Game 2 in the first period after taking an 87 mph slap shot directly to the face. The team has not provided any updates on his injury, other than to say that he was taken to a hospital.

Bad news for baseball’s best hitter

Aaron Judge is going on the injured list with a stress fracture in his rib. | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Aaron Judge is going on the injured list.

The Yankees announced that Judge has a stress fracture in the first rib on his right side and will be out indefinitely. He will be reassessed four to six weeks and is expected to return this season.

Judge hasn’t played since Sunday due to an injury that the Yankees at first had a hard time defining. The team initially said it was a bone bruise in his rib. On Thursday afternoon, they announced that he’d be seeing a vascular specialist to rule out thoracic outlet syndrome. He had seen a different specialist earlier in the week and had undergone a CT scan and an MRI.

Judge’s injury is obviously a big blow to a Yankees team that remains neck and neck with the Rays in the AL East. The three-time MVP has been less superhuman this season than he has been in previous years, but he remains a key part of the New York lineup. The good news for the Yankees is that their offense has been less Judge-centric: Ben Rice and Cody Bellinger have been having excellent seasons at the plate. Reinforcements could be coming soon, too. Giancarlo Stanton and Jasson Domínguez are nearing returns from injuries that have kept them out for much of the season.

History at the French Open

Maja Chwalińska is the ultimate Cinderella story.

Chwalińska beat Diana Shnaider in the semifinals at the French Open yesterday to become the second qualifier to reach a Grand Slam final in the Open Era (since 1968).

If you’re not a tennis fan, here’s why that’s so incredible. Chwalińska, a 24-year-old from Poland, was ranked 116th in the world before the start of the tournament. That means that she didn’t earn an automatic spot in the main draw. Instead, she had to win three qualifying matches to earn one of 16 qualifier spots.

The only other qualifier to reach a Grand Slam final was Emma Raducanu at the 2021 U.S. Open. Raducanu, who was 18 at the time, beat Leylah Fernandez in the final. No qualifier has ever reached a men’s Grand Slam final.

Chwalińska benefited from a chaotic, upset-filled tournament. Amanda Anisimova, the No. 6 seed, lost in the third round to Diane Parry, who Chwalińska then beat in the fourth round. The No. 1 player in the world, Aryna Sabalenka, lost in the quarterfinals to Shnaider, Chwalińska’s semifinal opponent. As a result, Chwalińska has not faced a player seeded better than 22nd during her run. The final will be her toughest test yet. Mirra Andreeva, who has now advanced at least as far as the quarters at each of the past three French Opens, is ranked No. 8 in the world.

The best of Sports Illustrated

Taylor Ballantyne/Sports Illustrated

The top five…

… things I saw last night:

5. The celebration after Texas defeated Texas Tech to claim its second straight softball championship.

4. A bizarre inside-the-park home run for the Athletics’ Shea Langeliers. Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong lost the ball in the lights and just stood still as it dropped in behind him. Langeliers also had a traditional over-the-fence homer two innings earlier. The Cubs came back to win, though, scoring four runs in the bottom of the ninth. Crow-Armstrong walked it off with a two-out single.

3. Ketel Marte’s towering walk-off homer against the Dodgers.

2. Mitch Marner’s amazing assist on the Golden Knights’ opening goal.

1. Giants center fielder Drew Gilbert’s perfectly timed jump to rob a homer .