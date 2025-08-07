3 BIG EAST Players To Watch for Next College Basketball Season
The new college Basketball season is quickly approaching, and before we know it, we’ll get to watch BIG EAST basketball regularly.
As we patiently wait for the season to begin, here are three players to have on your radar during training camps, practices, and eventually, the start of the new season.
Isaiah Coleman, Seton Hall
The top-scoring leaders from the BIG EAST during the 2024-25 season have all moved on to the NBA and the next stage of their basketball careers. After that group of players, the next player averaging the most points per game is Seton Hall’s Isaiah Coleman.
The Pirates’ guard finished last season, averaging 15.6 points per game while shooting 38 percent from the floor and 29.5 percent from behind the arc.
The efficiency for Coleman wasn’t great. No one is going to deny that. However, last year was the guard’s second season at the collegiate level, meaning he still has room to grow and develop into a better player.
If Coleman can be a slightly better shooter in terms of efficiency next year, he has a chance to lead the conference in scoring.
Zuby Ejiofor, St. John’s
St. John’s is a contender to win the BIG EAST and be a genuine threat to win an NCAA championship next season. However, the Red Storm will be running out a completely different roster than they had last season.
The only player projected to return to the Red Storm’s starting lineup is C Zuby Ejiofor, and he could play a key role in
Ejiofor is entering his fourth collegiate season and third season at St. John’s. The center had hit the best statistical season by a long shot under Rick Pitino last year, averaging 14.7 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game.
For St. John’s to truly go on a deep run next March and win a BIG EAST title, the Red Storm is going to need Ejiofor to replicate that breakout season, so it’ll be interesting to see whether or not the center can accomplish that.
Malik Mack, Georgetown
Georgetown is fresh off an 18-16 season, the program’s first time with a winning record since 2018-19 when they went 19-14.
However, the two main contributors to the Hoyas’ success won’t be on the roster this year. Thomas Sorber was drafted 15th overall by the Oklahoma City Thunder, and Micah Peavy was selected in the second round by the Washington Wizards.
With that duo gone, Georgetown’s number-one option on offense is now Malik Mack. The guard averaged 12.9 points a game last season while shooting 38 percent from the floor and 35 percent from behind the arc.
If the Hoyas want to continue building on one of their best seasons in half a decade, Mack must be ready to elevate his game, and it’ll be fun to see whether he’s able to do it.
