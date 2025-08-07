Buzzer Beater On SI

3 BIG EAST Players To Watch for Next College Basketball Season

The BIG EAST has multiple intriguing players to watch during the 2025-26 NCAA basketball season.

Tommy Wild

Feb 8, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Seton Hall Pirates guard Isaiah Coleman (21) directs the offense during the second half against the Georgetown Hoyas at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images
Feb 8, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Seton Hall Pirates guard Isaiah Coleman (21) directs the offense during the second half against the Georgetown Hoyas at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images / Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

The new college Basketball season is quickly approaching, and before we know it, we’ll get to watch BIG EAST basketball regularly.

As we patiently wait for the season to begin, here are three players to have on your radar during training camps, practices, and eventually, the start of the new season.

Isaiah Coleman, Seton Hall

The top-scoring leaders from the BIG EAST during the 2024-25 season have all moved on to the NBA and the next stage of their basketball careers. After that group of players, the next player averaging the most points per game is Seton Hall’s Isaiah Coleman. 

The Pirates’ guard finished last season, averaging 15.6 points per game while shooting 38 percent from the floor and 29.5 percent from behind the arc.

Isaiah Coleman (21) dribbles during the second half
Jan 28, 2025; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Seton Hall Pirates guard Isaiah Coleman (21) dribbles during the second half against the Seton Hall Pirates at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The efficiency for Coleman wasn’t great. No one is going to deny that. However, last year was the guard’s second season at the collegiate level, meaning he still has room to grow and develop into a better player.

If Coleman can be a slightly better shooter in terms of efficiency next year, he has a chance to lead the conference in scoring.

Zuby Ejiofor, St. John’s

St. John’s is a contender to win the BIG EAST and be a genuine threat to win an NCAA championship next season. However, the Red Storm will be running out a completely different roster than they had last season. 

The only player projected to return to the Red Storm’s starting lineup is C Zuby Ejiofor, and he could play a key role in 

Ejiofor is entering his fourth collegiate season and third season at St. John’s. The center had hit the best statistical season by a long shot under Rick Pitino last year, averaging 14.7 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game.

For St. John’s to truly go on a deep run next March and win a BIG EAST title, the Red Storm is going to need Ejiofor to replicate that breakout season, so it’ll be interesting to see whether or not the center can accomplish that.

Malik Mack, Georgetown

Georgetown is fresh off an 18-16 season, the program’s first time with a winning record since 2018-19 when they went 19-14.

However, the two main contributors to the Hoyas’ success won’t be on the roster this year. Thomas Sorber was drafted 15th overall by the Oklahoma City Thunder, and Micah Peavy was selected in the second round by the Washington Wizards.

Malik Mack (2) dribbles the ball
Jan 25, 2025; Providence, Rhode Island, USA; Georgetown Hoyas guard Malik Mack (2) dribbles the ball against the Providence Friars during the second half at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

With that duo gone, Georgetown’s number-one option on offense is now Malik Mack. The guard averaged 12.9 points a game last season while shooting 38 percent from the floor and 35 percent from behind the arc.

If the Hoyas want to continue building on one of their best seasons in half a decade, Mack must be ready to elevate his game, and it’ll be fun to see whether he’s able to do it.

Read More College Basketball Coverage:

MORE: Georgetown Hoyas, Ed Cooley Finalists To Land Five-Star Recruit

MORE: Former St. John's Star Included in Intriguing Boston Celtics Trade

MORE: Historic BIG EAST Matchup Named One of College Basketball's Top Rivalries

MORE: Former Akron Zips, MAC Star Gets New NBA Deal

MORE: Villanova Receives Discouraging Prediction Before Next Season

Published |Modified
Tommy Wild
TOMMY WILD

Tommy Wild has been primarily contributing across the Browns, Guardians and Cavaliers sites in the On SI network since 2022. Born, raised, and having graduated from John Carroll University in Cleveland, Tommy knows firsthand how passionate the fan base is and he does his best to replicate that in his writing.

Home/News