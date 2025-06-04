Knicks Linked to Former Elite College Basketball Coach
Former Villanova head coach Jay Wright has been named as one of the top targets for the New York Knicks as they conduct a search for their next head coach.
The Knicks fired Tom Thibodeau after they lost in six games in the Eastern Conference Finals to the Indiana Pacers.
Thibodeau spent five seasons with the Knicks, making the playoffs four times and winning Coach of the Year in the 2020-21 season.
Wright had a storied career as the head coach for Villanova from 2001 to 2022. He led the Wildcats to two National Championships, one coming in 2016 and the other in 2018.
Wright has a clear connection with the Knicks, as Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, and Hart played for him when they were winning National Championships at Villanova.
In his post-coaching career, Wright has become a studio and game analyst for CBS Sports and TNT Sports.
It seems unlikely that Wright will leave his TV job to become New York's next head coach. However, the Knicks may be aggressive in pursuing him if they believe he is the coach who could lead them to the NBA Finals.
