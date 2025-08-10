RJ Luis' Trade To Celtics Could Be Perfect Way To Start NBA Career
RJ Luis has had a roller coaster ride the last few months.
He went from being named the BIG EAST Player of the Year with the St. John’s Red Storm, to entering the transfer portal, to declaring for the NBA Draft, to falling to the second round, to signing a two-way deal with the Utah Jazz, and finally, being traded to the Boston Celitics last week for veteran forward Georges Niang.
While this amount of change can be a lot for any player or person to go through in a short amount of time, Luis landing with the Celtics could be a best-case scenario for him and the best situation for the guard to start his NBA career.
Let's take a look at why the Celtics are a great fit for Luis as he transitions from St. John's to the NBA.
An Immediate Opportunity For RJ Luis
Whether it was going to be with the Jazz, with the Celtics, or any other team, what Luis needs most is an immediate opportunity to get playing time and continue the momentum of his stellar junior season at St. John’s.
The guard averaged 18.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game while shooting 43 percent from the floor and 33 percent from behind the arc. That production will certainly play at the NBA level, but
The Celtics aren’t exactly going through are rebuild, but more of a retooling following Jayson Tatum’s torn achilles in the playoffs. This injury was followed by Boston sending away key players such as Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday, opening up opportunities for others.
Luis may have to prove himself in the G League first, but there should be an opportunity for him to play significant minutes at the NBA level next season.
Boston’s Accomplished Veteran Leadership
The Celtics are more than just “another organization.” They’re a decorated and successful organization that won the NBA finals only two years ago.
Even though Boston has traded away some of the key pieces from that championship roster, some still remain, such as Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Derrick White.
Luis should be eager to watch, learn, and model his game after this veteran trio. Not just with what they do and how they play on the court, but with what their routines are when they enter the facility.
For a player such as Luis, who clearly has the talent to be a solid NBA player, observing and learn from accomplished veterans in his rookie season could have a lasting effect on his entire career.
A Celtics Organization With A History Of Strong Player Development
Luis has a ton of potential, but he’s far from a finished product, and that’s okay because he’s landed with one of the most underrated organizations when it comes to player development.
Brown and Tatum are obviously two of the Celtics’ homegrown stars, but the history of Boston identifying and developing solid NBA players runs deeper than them.
The team selected Payton Pritchard with one of the final overall picks in the first round of the 2020 draft, and he has become a Sixth Man of the Year winner with the Celtics. Luke Kornet bounced around the NBA before landing with the Celtics in 2021, where they turned him into a solid backup center with the organization.
Luis should feel more than comfortable about where the Celtics organization can take his game.
