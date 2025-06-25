VCU Gets Massive 4-star Commitment Over Texas, Indiana And Others
The VCU Rams have just secured one of the biggest recruiting wins in program history.
The recruit himself is a baller in 4-star small forward Sammy Jackson from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Jackson, who checks in at 6-foot-7, 205 pounds, is rated as a Top 25 small forward in the 2026 class, according to 247Sports. He's also the consensus top hoops recruit from the state of Pennsylvania, according to the 247Sports Composite.
It's no small deal for VCU to pick him up, but that's exactly what the Rams were able to do on Wednesday.
Jackson is one of the top-ranked recruits to ever commit to VCU, and the enormity of his commitment can't be understated because of that fact alone. There's also the competition to consider as well, though, as it was steep.
This was a national recruiting battle with programs like Texas and Indiana also in the running. Those are two college basketball blue bloods, so the fact that VCU was able to out-recruit them is massive for the Rams.
Credit the VCU staff and new head coach Phil Martelli Jr. They pitched Jackson with the opportunity to come into Richmond and make an impact right away.
"Im looking to come and make an immediate impact as a freshman and help be a part of a winning team and a winning program and continue to build on from there," Jackson told Joe Tipton of On3 regarding his commitment.
His relationship with Martelli Jr. also helped the Rams in this one.
"I trust Phil Martelli Jr. and the staff. The Martelli’s are a great family. I know their father, Phil Martelli Sr, and Phil Martelli Jr. and Jimmy Martelli, and they’re Philly guys. You know, they’re from where I’m from or where I live now, and just my trust in them," Jackson said.
Though Jackson is ranked as a small forward, VCU projected a vision of him being a big guard at the college level. That's something he thinks he can do, too.
“I’m a big point guard. I’m about 6-foot-8 and I could play the one, to two, to three at the college level," he explained. "I feel like my play style is a creator for my teammates. I feel like I have the ability to be on the court with anybody, any type of players – scorers, playmakers, screen setters, anybody. And be able to create for them, but also know when it’s my turn, it’s my time, and if my name is being called to go get a bucket.”
Jackson is VCU's first 2026 commitment, and it may not get any bigger than this for the Rams.