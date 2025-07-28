Fantasy Sports

26 Of Our Most Jaw-Dropping MLB Mock Trades: Mike Trout, Paul Skenes, Jacob deGrom & Ozzie Albies Lead the Way

Alan Goldsher

Any chance this guy is on the move at the trade deadline? Nah, but it's fun to discuss. / Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images
The Major League Baseball trade deadline is July 31, and we’re very much aware of that date, because over the last month, we’ve dropped a few zillion fake horsehide trades.

Okay, not a few zillion—more like a few dozen—but since the deadline is staring us in the face, we figured it would be a wise idea to aggregate links to 26 of our faves on one convenient webpage.

You’re welcome.

So enjoy the realistic, the unrealistic, and the absurd mock deals concocted by the imaginative staff of Fantasy Sports On SI.

