Denver Broncos Mock Draft & Team Needs

The Broncos have a proven head coach who helped them improve on both sides of the ball in 2024. Their next step in growth is knocking off the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes.

Shawn Childs

Denver Broncos Head Coach Sean Payton
Denver Broncos Head Coach Sean Payton / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
In this story:


In the second season under Sean Payton, the Broncos showed improvement on both sides of the ball. More importantly, they appear to have found their foundation quarterback. Denver ranked third in points allowed (311), 102 fewer than in 2023. They climbed from 29th in yards allowed to 7th in one year.

Denver Broncos

Offensively, the Broncos need a more dynamic running back to play on all three downs. Their back rushed for 1.473 yards last season on 365 carries with nine touchdowns while catching 96 passes for 528 yards and four scores on 119 targets. On the downside, they gained only 5.5 yards per catch (second lowest in the league).

Starting Offense:

QB Bo Nix

RB Jaleel McLaughlin

WR Courtland Sutton

WR Marvin Mins

TE Evan Engram

The addition of Evan Engram gives Denver four viable receiving options, thanks to the development of Marvin Mims and Troy Franklin last season. The Broncos could use an upgrade at the center position. Their combination of tackles and guards grade well, highlighted by their 24 sacks allowed and success in Denver’s passing stats (3,808 yards with 30 touchdowns and 12 interceptions). Their backs gained 4.1 yards per rush with 12 touchdowns.

The Broncos have two top players (C Pat Surtain and S Brandon Jones) in their secondary, but they could use help at free safety, plus an upgrade in coverage at cornerback. LB Nik Bonito comes off an elite season in the pass rush, and LB Jonathan Cooper upped his sack total (10.5). The Broncos have one starting linebacker slot open, and they hope Drew Sanders takes the lead in that role after missing most of last season with a torn Achilles.

Denver Broncos 2025 NFL Draft Picks

Round 1: 20th

Round 2: 51st

Round 3: 85th

Round 4: 122nd

Round 6: 191st, 197th, 208th

In football, you have to defend players on the field, but there is also a need to block another team in your division from upgrading a weakness if that potential impact player fits your structure. In this case, I expect Denver to draft Treveyon Henderson with their first-round selection, who would be a good fit for the Chiefs’ offense.

In the second round, I’d like to see the Broncos invest in S Jonas Sanker. His cover skill set is favorable, and he shows a willingness to attack the run.

