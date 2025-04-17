Denver Broncos Mock Draft & Team Needs
In the second season under Sean Payton, the Broncos showed improvement on both sides of the ball. More importantly, they appear to have found their foundation quarterback. Denver ranked third in points allowed (311), 102 fewer than in 2023. They climbed from 29th in yards allowed to 7th in one year.
Denver Broncos
Offensively, the Broncos need a more dynamic running back to play on all three downs. Their back rushed for 1.473 yards last season on 365 carries with nine touchdowns while catching 96 passes for 528 yards and four scores on 119 targets. On the downside, they gained only 5.5 yards per catch (second lowest in the league).
Starting Offense:
QB Bo Nix
RB Jaleel McLaughlin
WR Courtland Sutton
WR Marvin Mins
TE Evan Engram
The addition of Evan Engram gives Denver four viable receiving options, thanks to the development of Marvin Mims and Troy Franklin last season. The Broncos could use an upgrade at the center position. Their combination of tackles and guards grade well, highlighted by their 24 sacks allowed and success in Denver’s passing stats (3,808 yards with 30 touchdowns and 12 interceptions). Their backs gained 4.1 yards per rush with 12 touchdowns.
The Broncos have two top players (C Pat Surtain and S Brandon Jones) in their secondary, but they could use help at free safety, plus an upgrade in coverage at cornerback. LB Nik Bonito comes off an elite season in the pass rush, and LB Jonathan Cooper upped his sack total (10.5). The Broncos have one starting linebacker slot open, and they hope Drew Sanders takes the lead in that role after missing most of last season with a torn Achilles.
Denver Broncos 2025 NFL Draft Picks
Round 1: 20th
Round 2: 51st
Round 3: 85th
Round 4: 122nd
Round 6: 191st, 197th, 208th
In football, you have to defend players on the field, but there is also a need to block another team in your division from upgrading a weakness if that potential impact player fits your structure. In this case, I expect Denver to draft Treveyon Henderson with their first-round selection, who would be a good fit for the Chiefs’ offense.
In the second round, I’d like to see the Broncos invest in S Jonas Sanker. His cover skill set is favorable, and he shows a willingness to attack the run.
