Ranking NFL Offenses: Kansas City Chiefs No. 11
The Chiefs played in the Super Bowl in five of the past six seasons, leading to a 3-2 record. Despite their success and a stud quarterback, Kansas City finished 15th in points scored (371 and 385) in back-to-back seasons while slipping to 16th in offensive yards in 2024. With Travis Kelce fading and Rashee Rice facing a possible suspension, the Chiefs will again play in more close games, inviting more losses and a slide down in the AFC West standings.
Kansas City Chiefs Starting Lineup
QB Patrick Mahomes
RB1 Isiah Pacheco
RB2 Kareem Hunt
WR1 Rashee Rice
WR2 Xavier Worthy
WR3 Hollywood Brown
TE Travis Kelce
WR4 Jalen Royals
11. Kansas Chiefs Fantasy Outlook
In 2023, Patrick Mahomes was outscored by seven quarterbacks, followed by a lower QB ranking last season (11th). He gained a career-low 6.8 yards per pass attempt, with a severe decline in his completion of 20 (40 – 50 in 2023 and 73 in 2022) and 40 (4 – 8 in 2023 and 13 in 2022) yards or more. Over his 19 starts (including the postseason), Mahomes passed for 300 yards three times but never reached 350 yards.
Despite his regression, the high-stakes fantasy market projects him as a top six quarterback. His receiving weapon should be better, and the Chiefs invested in RT Josh Simmons in the first round of this year’s draft to help their run game and Mahomes’s passing window.
Kansas City’s running backs rushed for 1,478 yards with 13 touchdowns on 388 carries while gaining only 3.8 yards per rush (3rd lowest). They caught 70 of their 94 targets for 603 yards and one touchdown.
A broken leg and an ankle issue led to Isiah Pacheco missing 10 games and failing to fire over his final eight matchups (62/221/0 – 3.4 yards per carry, with eight catches for 42 yards). Before his injuries, he posted two competitive games in fantasy points (15.80 and 16.10 – PPR). The high-stakes fantasy market is off his scent in early May (30th ranked back). Based on the running back talent of the Chiefs, Pacheco should have a mid-tier RB2 opportunity in 2025, even with Kareem Hunt stealing some touchdowns and catches.
Three games into last season, Rashee Rice was on WR1 pace (7/103, 5/75/1, and 12/111/1). Unfortunately, he suffered a right knee injury, ending his season. In March of 2024, Rice made a poor decision with his car, leading to a bad accident with pending court cases. Until there is clarity on his possible suspension, he will be discounted in drafts, putting him in the risk/reward category.
Xavier Worthy opened his NFL career with a tease game (2/68/2 on three targets). Over his next eight starts, he was almost unplayable in the fantasy market (18/215/3 on 40 targets). The Chiefs adjusted his usage and play designs, leading to a much better player over his final 10 matchups (58/754/7 on 76 targets – 17.54 FPPG on PPR formats). The fantasy market should expect further growth this year while beating his early price point (WR23).
Travis Kelce lost his luster last season based on his sharp decline in yards per catch (8.5) and a further fade in touchdowns (3). On the positive side, he maintained a high floor in catches (97) and targets (133). The end of his career is coming, suggesting a possible trap in 2025. His price point (TE6) will be much more favorable this year, forcing drafters to overlook his name when investing in him.
It’s certainly possible that the Chiefs’ offensive players will be excellent buys in 2025, helped by top coaching and elite quarterback play. This fantasy draft season, it will be interesting to see the player movement in this offense.
More Fantasy Football News:
Ranking NFL Offenses: New Orleans Saints Ranked Dead Last At No. 32
Ranking NFL Offenses: Cleveland Browns No. 31
Ranking NFL Offenses: New York Giants No. 30
Ranking NFL Offenses: Carolina Panthers No. 29
Ranking NFL Offenses: Tennessee Titans No. 28
Ranking NFL Offenses: New York Jets No. 27
Ranking NFL Offenses: Indianapolis Colts No. 26
Ranking NFL Offenses: Jacksonville Jaguars No. 25
Ranking NFL Offenses: New England Patriots No. 24
Ranking NFL Offenses : Seattle Seahawks No. 23
Ranking NFL Offenses: Pittsburgh Steelers No. 22
Ranking NFL Offenses: Arizona Cardinals No. 21
Ranking NFL Offenses: Las Vegas Raiders No. 20
Ranking NFL Offenses: Dallas Cowboys No. 19
Ranking NFL Offenses: Los Angeles Chargers No. 18
Ranking NFL Offenses: Atlanta Falcons No. 17
Ranking NFL Offenses: Los Angeles Rams No. 16
Ranking NFL Offenses: Green Bay Packers No. 15
Ranking NFL Offenses: Denver Broncos No. 14
Ranking NFL Offenses: Miami Dolphins No. 13
Ranking NFL Offenses: Chicago Bears No. 12
Ranking NFL Offenses: Cincinnati Bengals No. 6