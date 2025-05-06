Ranking NFL Offenses: Kansas City Chiefs No. 11

Jalen Royals is just ONE season removed from scoring 15 TD’s..



➖Size: 6’0, 205 lbs

➖Speed: 4.42 (89th Percentile)



He missed 5 games, causing him to fall to Day 3..



His Healthy 12 Game Pace?



➖94 Receptions

➖1,438 Yards

➖10 TD’s



..now he gets paired with Patrick Mahomes pic.twitter.com/Xq7QVNXaaH