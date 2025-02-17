Aprilia’s Factory Gamble Pays Off as Bezzecchi Silences Doubters
Marco Bezzecchi has received huge praise for his input to the factory Aprilia team during the pre-season test in Sepang and Buriram, especially after his teammate Jorge Martin crashed out on the first day. Thus, the burden of selecting the base bike for Aprilia rested on his shoulders as Martin underwent surgery for injuries to his hand.
Aprilia began pre-season testing on a high note with a reigning champion on board, but his highside incident meant the team had to resort to available riders to develop the base RS-GP 2025 MotoGP bike. Bezzecchi surprised everyone with his precise feedback, while Martin received updates at the hospital about the team's progress. Dorna Sports presenter Jack Appleyard pointed out that Bezzecchi performed his role excellently and potentially saved Aprilia from a tricky situation. He said:
“I wouldn’t say in Sepang they were poor. They went under the radar.
“Bezzecchi’s workload doubled inside the first hour, so there wasn’t the opportunity to do a headline-grabbing time attack or a full-sprint simulation on the limit.
“I’ll put my neck on the line - for me, Bezzecchi has been the most impressive rider, out of everybody, in preseason.”
He added:
“It would have been very easy for a young rider, a factory rider for the first time, when his new teammate (the world champion) is out after only 14 laps, to suddenly lose concentration and focus.
“For the task to feel too big, to do everything himself, to feel the weight of the company on his shoulders.
“But he’s gone about it in a methodical manner, making progress and making the right decisions.
“I think he’s been absolutely magnificent.
“Martin will have to shake his hand firmly, when he comes back. Because the work he’s done has been brilliant.
“He has put Aprilia into a place where they can compete this season.
“At a place where they have struggled, Bez is right there, with race rhythm.
“People thought Bez was here on talent alone. It’s the polar opposite.
“He’s a real thinker. His analysis, his feedback, has been precise and on-point and detailed.
“Aprilia are absolutely delighted to have him onboard. He has surpassed even what people within Aprilia expected.”
Aprilia technical director Fabiano Sterlacchini admitted that he was surprised by Bezzecchi's technical understanding in Sepang. He said:
“He is really good.
“From the outside, I had the impression that Marco was super-talented but not so technical.
“It has been a good surprise!
“The job we’re doing, setting up the bike in terms of hardware items, is quite an interesting way to work because it’s very calm.
“We are setting up the bike in a way which is repeatable, so we can test just one item, and to have statistical data with consistency.”