Enea Bastianini’s Brutal MotoGP Admission: Ducati Days ‘Lacked Explosivity’
Enea Bastianini has pinpointed a key aspect of his performance, admitting that inconsistency between qualifying and race results often leaves him at a disadvantage. While he believes his current performance is solid, he acknowledges that to elevate his game and compete with top riders like Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin, he must address this inconsistency. Bastianini is confident that resolving this issue could significantly enhance his competitiveness on the track.
For 2025, Bastianini will transition from Ducati to Tech 3 KTM, marking a significant move away from the Italian manufacturer that gave him the opportunity to compete alongside and learn from some of MotoGP's most iconic talents of the current era. While he admitted his performance lacked the consistency and edge required to match the top contenders, Bastianini reflected fondly on his time with the Red team, which began in 2021 and provided him with invaluable experience and growth as a rider. He said:
“Every year gave me some different motivation, starting from 2021 with Avintia, [a] very difficult bike. But in Misano I brought it to the podium in consecutive races.
“I won for the first time in the first race with Gresini in Qatar and [2022] also has been a fantastic championship for me, probably the best one.
“2023, [there were] no [memorable moments]. In 2024 [there was] much consistency [compared to 2023], every time on the front fighting for something good. But I felt something, I was without the explosivity. I have to try to be more explosive for the future.
“But for the rest, I'm satisfied about these four consecutive years with Ducati.”
Highlighting his capabilities, Bastianini acknowledged that he has the talent to compete with riders like Bagnaia and Martin. As he anticipates an eventful season with KTM, currently navigating controversy surrounding its parent company's financial crisis, the 26-year-old rider remains optimistic about his future away from Ducati, MotoGP's dominant force, and is confident in his ability to excel. He added:
“Probably my potential is really close to Pecco's and Jorge's. But for many times I wasn't [consistent] and I missed something. When I wasn't in the front, probably in qualifying, I stayed behind afterwards for the race.
“And the next one is the opposite. This can't be good for the title, and if you want to win the title you have to change this approach.
“I hope to be very lucky for the rest of my future. Because I know I can do something more than my 2024 season.”