MotoGP News: Honda Rider Rode His Last In Barcelona Before Retiring
The MotoGP veteran, who began his career in the premier class of motorcycling in 2012, has announced his retirement from the sport. Racing for Honda, Stefan Bradl concluded his illustrious career at the Solidarity Grand Prix of Barcelona.
He will take on the role of a test rider exclusively, stepping away from the wildcard duties he fulfilled until this year. Joining him in the test team will be Takaaki Nakagami and Aleix Espargaro, both of whom are set to serve as wildcards for six races in 2025. While Bradl finished 22nd in Barcelona, his primary focus was on the critical development work for Honda. Speaking of his MotoGP retirement in Barcelona, he said:
“This is my last wildcard here.
“I am sure that, for the future, they will choose Aleix and Taka.
“I am fine with that, I’ve told them I am fine. They have more speed.
“We will do six wildcards next season, done by Aleix and Taka.”
He added:
“I came here with these thoughts. I communicated it to HRC. I am happy with it.
“I’ve been here a long time. It’s okay. Nineteen years ago I did my first wildcard.
“The circle is closing.”
Bradl emphasized that the inclusion of two additional test riders will provide the crucial advantage needed to advance the bike's development for competitive performance in MotoGP. However, he acknowledged that the job is a challenging one. He said:
“It’s my time to retire as a full-time rider.
“I am happy to be in a good position to still be able to do MotoGP riding in tests.
“Honda has three test riders now, which is great. It’s necessary for the development that we need to do.
“I am happy to share all my experience, my knowledge, with HRC and the other riders.
“As a test rider, I need to do things that normally aren’t easy during a race weekend. From a rider point of view, it’s challenging."
Revealing that the 2025 Honda MotoGP bike will be faster, while Honda also focuses on the new regulations from 2027, where engine capacity will be downscaled from 1000cc to 850cc, the German rider added:
“I know how the people work, how the company works, and they can have success. They are the most successful manufacturer in this sport.
“They have the knowledge and passion to come back.
“It will be faster next year. And they already have one eye on the new rules, the new engine specification.”
Fortunately for Bradl, Nakagami and Espargaro will be able to take some load off his shoulders. He said:
“It’s good for me. I had a lot of things to do, it was a massive load on my shoulders.
“I was happy because they trusted me. But now, having Aleix and Taka is nice because we need more. More people to get the work done.”