Brentford 0-2 Liverpool | Premier League | Man Of The Match | Late Drama At The Gtech As Nunez Seals Late Win
Two goals in injury time from substitute Darwin Nunez were enough to give Liverpool a vital win against Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday.
The match at the Gtech stadium looked like it was heading for a surprise 0-0 draw until Nunez stepped up with a late brace.
Trent Alexander-Arnold was played in by another substitute, Harvey Elliott, in the 91st minute and as the ball broke his way, he squared for the Uruguayan to slot home from close range.
Nunez was on target again three minutes later when Elliott played him in on the left, and he composed himself before firing past Mark Flekken in the Brentford goal to make it 2-0.
The victory put Liverpool seven points clear of Arsenal in second place with the Gunners in action on Saturday evening against Aston Villa.
Man Of The Match
Trent Alexander-Arnold put in a much-improved performance for the Reds and looked more like his old self whilst Virgil van Dijk oozed class alongside Ibrahima Konate at the back.
Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch were full of running for Liverpool in midfield but it was the substitutes who helped swing the balance of the match as it looked to be heading for a draw.
England under-21 international Elliott gave Arne Slot a timely reminder of what he is all about playing a role in both goals, but with two neat finishes giving Liverpool a massive three points in the title race, Nunez is our man of the match.