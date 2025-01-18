Brentford v Liverpool Confirmed Lineups | Premier League
Liverpool face Brentford in a huge Premier League encounter at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday. Details of the confirmed lineups will appear here when they are announced approximately 75 minutes before kickoff.
Arne Slot's team saw their lead at the top closed to just four points in midweek with the 1-1 draw at the City Ground against Nottingham Forest and Arsenal's 2-1 victory over Tottenham.
The Reds will therefore be looking to get back to winning ways and extend that gap over the Gunners to seven points before they take to the field in Saturday's late match at the Emirates against a dangerous Aston Villa team.
Brentford have been excellent at home this season, so it promises to be another tricky away match for Liverpool in their quest for another Premier League title.
Liverpool Team
Brentford Team
