WATCH: Andrew Robertson Sent Off For Liverpool Against Fulham
Andrew Robertson has received the second red card of his Liverpool career today after bringing down Harry Wilson, having made a poor first touch.
Fulham currently lead 1-0 through an opener from Andreas Pereira, with another blunder occurring from the Scotsman. Furthermore, Robertson has conceded two penalties already this season - and this will certainly not do his confidence any favours.
For Liverpool, Arne Slot is without Conor Bradley, Ibrahima Konate and Kostas Tsimikas, who are all out through injury and Alexis Mac Allister serves a one-match ban after picking up five yellow cards.
The Dutchman has recalled Cody Gakpo to the starting XI, with Darwin Nunez dropping to the bench in the only change from the 1-0 victory over Girona on Tuesday.
Diogo Jota and Federico Chiesa also return to the squad after over two months out through injury.
Marco Silva is missing the injured Joachim Andersen, Harrison Reed and Reiss Nelson, whilst Tom Cairney and Calvin Bassey are banned.
