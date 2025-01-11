Watch: Fine Federico Chiesa Goal Makes It Liverpool 4-0 Accrington Stanley In The FA Cup
Federico Chiesa scored his first Liverpool goal as he made it 4-0 in the FA Cup third-round tie against Accrington Stanley at Anfield and you can watch the goal here.
The opening goal came in the 30th minute when an Accrington free kick was cleared, and Liverpool punished them on the counterattack. After good play from Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexander-Arnold, Darwin Nunez broke down the right channel before squaring for Diogo Jota to slot home from close range.
Alexander-Arnold, who has been the subject of some criticism of late due to his ongoing contract saga then gave Reds fans a reminder of his quality when he let fly from 25 yards on the stroke of halftime after Szoboszlai had found him on the right.
Jayden Danns made it 3-0 in the 76th minute when he was on hand to smash home the rebound after Federico Chiesa's fierce shot had been saved by Accrington keeper William Crellin.
Italian international Chiesa then opened his account for the Reds when he fired home from 25 yards in the 90th minute after he had gone close, hitting the post a few minutes earlier.
