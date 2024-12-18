WATCH: Southampton's Cameron Archer Pulls One Back Versus Liverpool
Liverpool have given Southampton a glimmer of hope in Wednesday's game, with striker Cameron Archer cutting in and firing past Caoimhin Kelleher in goal.
Both Tyler Morton and Jarrell Quansah were wrong-footed assuming Archer would go out wide but instead he came onto his right foot.
READ MORE: Bournemouth In Talks To Sign Liverpool Left-Back Target, Potential Move On The Cards For Milos Kerkez?
The Reds had looked comfortable after Harvey Elliott followed up on Darwin Nunez's strike, however, the Saints proved in the 59th minute that they are not dead and buried yet.
Arne Slot had rang the changes, with eight coming in - only Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Cody Gakpo keeping their places in the team.
In the other quarter finals, Arsenal defeated Crystal Palace thanks to a Gabriel Jesus hattrick, whilst Newcastle lead comfortably against Brentford going into the closing minutes.
READ MORE:Liverpool Interested In Signing Crystal Palace Defender
Trey Nyoni made his full debut in midfield tonight following an impressive pre-season under Arne Slot. Caoimhin Kelleher is back in the side for Liverpool in goal following Alisson Becker's awaited return from injury.
READ MORE:Liverpool Transfer Stance On Bayer Leverkusen Defender Jeremie Frimpong Revealed