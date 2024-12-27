Liverpool FC ON SI

Arne Slot Confirms Salah, Alexander-Arnold & Van Dijk 'In Constant Talks' WIth Liverpool As January Looms

The trio are all out of contract next summer and can talk to overseas clubs about potential free transfers from the start of January

Neil Andrew

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold warm up
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold warm up / IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Liverpool Head Coach Arne Slot has confirmed that Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk 'remain in constant talks' with the hierarchy at the club about their respective contract situations.

Three of the Reds' biggest players are out of contract next summer, and as of yet, there has been no official word that any of them are close to extending their stay at Anfield.

Trent Alexander-Arnold Mohamed Salah
Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold stand over a free-kick for Liverpool / IMAGO / Action Plus

The nervousness amongst Liverpool fans is heightened because the trio can discuss potential free transfers at the end of the season with overseas clubs from the beginning of January.

At his press conference (via Lewis Steele, Mail Online) ahead of the match with West Ham United on Sunday, the Dutchman was asked whether the fact January is on the horizon changes anything.

‘"f we would then it's probably not the moment to tell you now. In general, I don't talk about contract situations here. It would be a surprise if I was the one to announce that one of them has extended!

"Keep asking, that's your job but you're probably not going to get an answer from me. It's clear that from January 1, maybe for you guys (media), things change a lot but they are in constant talks with the club and let's wait and see what happens.

"As long as they keep performing like this, the head coach is happy."

Whilst supporters are growing in confidence that Salah and Van Dijk are keen to extend their current deals, constant links to Real Madrid for Alexander-Arnold are making them fearful they could lose their number 66.

Mohamed Salah Virgil Van Dijk
Mohamed Salah & Virgil Van Dijk, Liverpool FC / IMAGO / Action Plus

The right-back has always stated, however, that he would not allow negotiations in respect of his contract to be carried out in public, so it is difficult to know whether he is keen to remain at his boyhood club or seek a new adventure.

Whilst everyone at the club remains relaxed, it's important that matters are resolved as soon as possible to ensure there is no disruption to the progress that is being made on the pitch, with Liverpool in the hunt for the biggest trophies.

Published
