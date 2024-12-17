Arne Slot Reveals Early Liverpool Team Selection Plans For Carabao Cup Tie With Southampton
Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has dropped his early team selection plans for Wednesday's Carabao Cup quarter-final tie with Southampton. The Reds make a short trip to St Mary's to continue their defence of the title they won last season.
It was Jurgen Klopp's last trophy he lifted while in charge of the club before his departure in the summer and Slot, who has made an impressive start to his Anfield reign will be looking to defend it as they head into the game as favourites.
Liverpool were held to a 2-2 draw by Fulham on Saturday, while bottom club Southampton lost 5-0 at home to Tottenham last time out as manager Russell Martin was sacked after the game.
Slot confirmed that Kostas Tsimikas will resume full training on Tuesday, however, he is highly unlikely to start against the Saints, having been sidelined since the November international break with an ankle injury.
Diogo Jota, who came off the bench to score in Saturday's 2-2 draw with Fulham, will not be considered to start at St Mary's, though Federico Chiesa will be afforded some game time while Caoimhin Kelleher is set to replace Alisson Becker between the posts for Liverpool.
Speaking at his pre-Southampton press conference, Slot said: "That is, for me, also the positive thing about the League Cup because like you've seen until now, we haven't played with many starters yet. It's mostly been games where the ones who haven't played that much started the game.
"That's really important. For the likes of Wata Endo, for example, he hasn't played that much, but fortunately for us he plays for his national team and the few times he can play in the League Cup helps him to keep his rhythm as well.
"Diogo would have been definitely one that it was ideal for him to play, but after the [Fulham] game he wasn't completely fit, so he didn't train with us yesterday. Let's see if he can train with us today. Don't expect him to start. Hopefully he can make some minutes, but don't expect him to start tomorrow.
On Chiesa, he added: "It's definitely a moment where he can get minutes. The amount of minutes is a question mark. You cannot expect from him to play 90, I think, especially at his level, where the intensity is so high, because he has been out for five or six months now.
"But if he has a good training session he will make minutes, but it's going to be a game where not all of our starters will start, so we have to manage minutes.
"If we want to use a few starters not for 90 minutes, we have to balance. I can only make five substitutions. So the ones that make minutes and go off maybe at half-time can't be more than five because you can only make five substitutions.
"Federico will make minutes tomorrow, whether he starts, comes in or plays the second half, that's something we have to make a decision about during this day."
“You talk about these two now,” Slot said, referring to academy defenders Amara Nallo and James Norris. “But I think we have a few others who have made a good impact in our training sessions until now.
"We have also used them, like Trey [Nyoni] has been used already in the League Cup. I am aware of the fact that we have only four defenders available and probably the ones that have started a lot of times will not play 90 minutes for sure and maybe not even at all.
"So, it's going to be either Academy players that are going to get playing time or it's going to be players that nobody would expect to see in the last line that are going to play in the last line tomorrow."
