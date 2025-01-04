Liverpool & Arne Slot Rejected Chance To Sign Manchester United Midfielder In Summer
Liverpool were offered Manuel Ugarte in the summer but decided not to make an offer for the Uruguayan international, according to Sunday Times football correspondent Jonathan Northcroft.
The 23-year-old was considered to be an option, however, manager Arne Slot opted for a constructive no.6, not a destructive one.
READ MORE: Billionaire Elon Musk 'Planning' To Buy £6 Billion Liverpool FC From FSG - Report
Ugarte ended up moving to Manchester United in a reported €50 million move where he would ultimately reunite with former Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford.
Liverpool regarded Martin Zubimendi to be the defensive midfielder who would fit their system, and a deal was almost completed before the Euro 2024 winner had a change of heart, opting to stay at Real Sociedad.
Instead, the Reds have thrived this season with Ryan Gravenberch playing this position and taking his opportunity under fellow Dutchman Arne Slot.
READ MORE: Liverpool Could Cut Short Stefan Bajcetic Loan At Red Bull Salzburg - Midfielder Not Enjoying Time At Austrian Club
It is uncertain whether Liverpool will dip back into the market for a midfield player in the near future, although they will not regret their decision not to go in for Ugarte.
Manchester United have had their worst ever half to a Premier League season, with Erik Ten Hag losing his job in October last year. They currently sit 14th in the table, as they prepare to travel to Anfield on Sunday.