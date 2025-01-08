Liverpool Players Likely To Be Available For Carabao Cup Clash With Tottenham Hotspur
Liverpool will be aiming to put one foot in the Carabao Cup final on Wednesday night when they take on Tottenham Hotspur in the first leg of their semi-final clash.
The Reds are the defending champions having won the title during Jurgen Klopp's final season in charge of the club. The game will be a repeat of the pre-Christmas encounter when Liverpool secured a 6-3 win in north London in December.
Tottenham are winless in their last four games as injuries continue to derail their campaign. Liverpool and Tottenham are expected to make alterations after Sunday's Premier League games against Manchester United and Newcastle United respectively.
Dominik Szoboszlai is unlikely to start for Liverpool against Tottenham. The midfielder missed Sunday's game due to illness. During Tuesday morning’s pre-match press conference, Arne Slot said: “Yesterday he wasn’t in [training] yet. If he’s in today, I would doubt if he’s available to start the game.
“But hopefully he’s in today. Yesterday he wasn’t.” Liverpool will be without Joe Gomez, who has a hamstring injury.
Slot added: “I think I decided the whole line-up already but, in many ways, people [journalists in the press conference] have tried to get to know what the line-up is!”
“I said many times that there are many things going into a line-up and that is the same for tomorrow again… if you ask me after the game I am more than happy to answer those questions but first of all I think the players should know how we are going to play and if all of them are available, that is also something we have to find out.”
“I think if you look at all the fixtures we’ve had this season, there are so many things going into a line-up – short term, long term, qualities of the opponent, where are my players [at]?
“So, it’s going to always be a decision made about, in our opinion, the best line-up for tomorrow. In some situations, for Southampton away or other games, in my opinion the best line-up was the ones that didn’t start a lot.
“Let’s see what that is tomorrow for the game we play against Tottenham.”
Goalkeepers
Alisson Becker, Caoimhin Kelleher, Vítězslav Jaroš, Harvey Davies
Defenders
Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Conor Bradley Jarell Quansah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson, Kostas Tsimikas, James Norris
Midfielders
Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones, Wataru Endo, Harvey Elliott, James McConnell, Trey Nyoni, Tyler Morton, Dominik Szoboszlai
Forwards
Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Federico Chiesa, Jayden Danns
