Liverpool Players Likely To Be Available For Premier League Clash With Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur host Premier League leaders Liverpool on Sunday. Both teams head into the encounter with a win after beating Manchester United and Southampton respectively in the Carabao Cup.
Tottenham and Liverpool will meet in a two-legged tie in the Carabao Cup semi-finals at the beginning of the new year.
The Reds will be looking to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table when they visit the capital, with Chelsea having closed the gap to just two points in recent weeks, however, the Blues have played a game more.
A win for Tottenham would see them move within 10 points of the table-topping Reds. The Lilywhites have already beaten both Manchester clubs twice but face a tough test against Arne Slot's side.
Liverpool will be without Conor Bradley and Ibrahima Konate who are still sidelined after picking up injuries against Real Madrid in the Champions League in late November.
During his pre-match press conference, Slot said: "These are the two that are still 'in the red', so they don't train with us at the moment. They are on their way back but they don't train with the team yet."
"The main thing is that if they come back, they are ready to come back and we must not focus on one, two or three days. It's more important for the long term that they stay fit afterwards.
"Until now they [the medical staff] have done really well and hopefully with Conor and Ibou the same thing happens."
On facing Tottenham, the Dutchman added: "They are consistent in their playing style and what they want. For me they are sometimes a bit unlucky as well because what happened yesterday [against Manchester United], they dominated the game.
"They always like to attack. Sometimes they play with three attackers then with two attacking midfielders [and] the full-backs join so much. For me they were so unlucky.
"People say why do you bring the ball out from the back because they lost the ball and then the second one the goalkeeper wanted to kick it away, which is what everyone wants then, but it's still a goal.
"So, 4-3, I don't think there are many season ticket holders in the country that can say they watch so many great games. Maybe the ones at Liverpool! I think it is a privilege to be a season ticket holder at Tottenham.
"It's a privilege to be a fan of them at the moment because they play such a great style and it's not like since Ange arrived they don't win anything anymore.
"Before that they were not a club that won many things, but they always won the sympathy of the fans in Europe, maybe also in England as well, I don't know, but definitely in Europe because of the style of play they had.
"That is something which you cannot underestimate. If I think about Spurs, I think about the shirt, the playing style and their identity and certain players. For me, he brought that back completely."
Goalkeepers
Alisson Becker, Caoimhin Kelleher, Vítězslav Jaroš, Harvey Davies
Defenders
Virgil Van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Jarell Quansah, Amara Nallo, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson, Kostas Tsimikas, James Norris
Midfielders
Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones, Wataru Endo, Harvey Elliott, James McConnell, Trey Nyoni, Tyler Morton
Forwards
Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Federico Chiesa, Jayden Danns
