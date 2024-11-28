Liverpool Target Right-Back As Possible Trent Alexander-Arnold Replacement
Liverpool are lining up Bayer Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong should they lose Trent Alexander-Arnold on a free transfer next summer.
The Reds vice skipper is out of contract at the end of the season and continues to be linked with a move to Real Madrid despite reports suggesting that he remains in talks with the Anfield hierarchy over extending his deal at his boyhood club.
As the speculation continues, BILD (via Football Espana) are reporting that Liverpool sees Dutch international Frimpong as the perfect replacement and number one target should Alexander-Arnold depart, although the England international will not be allowed to leave in January.
The outlet also says that Frimpong, who was pivotal in Leverkusen's run to the Bundesliga title last season, is seen as a player who can come in and compete with Conor Bradley for the right-back spot.
Northern Irishman Bradley was outstanding as he dealt with Kylian Mbappe in Liverpool's 2-0 victory over Real Madrid in the Champions League at Anfield on Wednesday.
It was a statement performance from the 21-year-old who left the field with a hamstring injury to a rousing ovation after he had also provided the assist for Alexis Mac Allister's opening goal.
Alexander-Arnold will be free to sign a pre-contract agreement with overseas clubs at the start of January, so it is now a race against time for chiefs at Anfield to tie him down to a new contract.
Should they fail, however, Frimpong is likely to be one of the main names on the list to replace him.