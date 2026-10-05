Kalshi Promo Code SI60: Get $60 Bonus for ALDS Prediction Markets on Monday

Monday's ALDS doubleheader brings high-stakes baseball to your screen, and you can trade both matchups with a welcome offer from Kalshi. The Kalshi promo code SI60 gets you started with $60 in bonus credit when you trade just $25. You'll need to enter code SI60 during registration, and this offer is available as of Monday, October 5. Check out other prediction market promos to compare, but this bonus beats most competing offers by $10 or more.

How the Kalshi Promo Code Works for the ALDS Games

The Kalshi promo code SI60 is straightforward: deposit at least $10, complete $25 in trades on any market (including the White Sox-Guardians or Yankees-Rays matchups), and Kalshi credits your account with $60 in bonus funds. You must be 18 or older and a new user to qualify. The code is required at signup, and you have seven days to complete your $25 in qualifying trades.

Here's what matters for the ALDS: your trades don't need to win for you to earn the bonus. If you trade $25 on whether the White Sox beat the Guardians in Game 2 and that trade loses, you still unlock the full $60 bonus. The same applies if you trade on the Yankees-Rays matchup instead. Once credited, your bonus funds expire after seven days, so plan to use them quickly on other prediction market contracts.

Key terms include a $10 minimum deposit, identity verification through KYC (you'll submit a government ID and selfie), and the requirement to settle $25 in trades within seven days of registration. Your bonus credit applies across all available markets on Kalshi, not just sports contracts. Multiple payment methods are supported, including debit cards and PayPal, making deposits simple and immediate.

Claiming Your Bonus Before the White Sox-Guardians Matchup

Getting your $60 bonus takes just a few minutes, and you can start trading the ALDS games right away. Follow these steps to sign up and place your first trade:

Visit Kalshi's signup page and create your account with email, phone number, and residential address. Enter promo code SI60 during registration to activate your welcome offer. Complete identity verification by submitting a photo of your government-issued ID and a selfie. This Know Your Customer process is standard across regulated trading platforms. Deposit at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Kalshi accepts debit cards, PayPal, and other options, with funds arriving instantly. Place your first trade on the White Sox-Guardians or Yankees-Rays game. A single $25 trade settles your bonus requirement, regardless of the outcome. Once your trade settles, Kalshi credits your $60 bonus to your account. Use it to trade additional ALDS contracts or explore other prediction markets.

You're now ready to trade real-world event contracts on Kalshi. Want to learn more about how Kalshi compares to other platforms? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review to see how it stacks up.

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