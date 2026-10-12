Kalshi Promo Code VIP60: Trade $25, Get $60 Bonus for Bills vs. Rams Monday Night Football

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.

Monday Night Football brings a compelling matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams, and it's the perfect opportunity to explore prediction market promos with a Kalshi promo code . New users can claim a $60 bonus when they trade at least $25 on any market, including this Bills-Rams showdown on Monday, October 12. You'll need to enter promo code SI60 during registration to unlock this welcome offer.

How the Kalshi Promo Code VIP60 Works for Bills vs. Rams

The Kalshi promo code VIP60 delivers $60 in bonus credit after you complete $25 worth of qualifying trades within seven days of signing up. Whether you're betting on Buffalo to bounce back from their loss to New England or backing Los Angeles to continue their momentum after beating Philadelphia, every trade counts toward unlocking your bonus. The beauty of this offer is that your bonus credit is awarded regardless of whether your trades on the Bills-Rams game win or lose.

Here are the key terms to keep in mind when claiming this offer:

You must be at least 18 years old and a new Kalshi user to qualify.

Enter promo code SI60 during registration to activate the welcome offer.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to fund your account.

You must complete $25 in trades within seven days to unlock the $60 bonus.

Your bonus credit must be used within seven days of being granted or it will expire.

Identity verification through KYC is required before you can begin trading.

The bonus applies to any market on Kalshi, including the Bills-Rams prediction contracts.

Imagine trading $25 on whether Josh Allen and the Bills can contain the Rams' offense or if Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay's scheme can exploit Buffalo's defensive weaknesses. Once that trade settles, your $60 bonus credit hits your account, giving you additional funds to explore other real-world event markets beyond sports.

Steps to Claim Your Kalshi Welcome Offer Before Monday Night Football

Getting started with Kalshi and claiming your VIP60 bonus is straightforward. Follow these steps to be ready for the Bills-Rams game on Monday, October 12:

Create your Kalshi account: Visit the Kalshi sign-up page and enter your email, phone number, Social Security Number, and residential address. Make sure to enter promo code SI60 during registration to activate your welcome bonus. Complete identity verification: Kalshi requires KYC verification before trading. Submit a government-issued ID and a selfie to confirm your identity. This process typically takes just a few minutes. Fund your account: Deposit at least $10 using a supported payment method like debit card or PayPal. Deposit enough to cover your $25 qualifying trades on the Bills-Rams game. Place your first trade: Browse Kalshi's markets and trade on the Bills-Rams matchup. Once you complete $25 in trades, your $60 bonus credit will be added to your account within minutes. Use your bonus: With your $60 bonus credit now active, you can trade on additional markets or continue exploring prediction contracts across sports, politics, and culture.

For a deeper look at how Kalshi compares to other prediction markets, check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review .

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.