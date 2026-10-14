Kalshi Promo Code VIP60: Trade $25 on Brewers vs. Dodgers, Get a Guaranteed $60

The Milwaukee Brewers hold a commanding 2-0 lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series, and the action shifts to the West Coast on Wednesday. With the Dodgers struggling offensively and their star players underperforming, this is the perfect moment to trade on the NLCS with a Kalshi promo code . New traders can claim $60 in bonus trading credit using code VIP60 as of Wednesday, October 14. This offer is significantly better than competing Kalshi promo codes, giving you an extra $10 compared to standard welcome bonuses.

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.

How the Kalshi Promo Code VIP60 Works for the Brewers vs. Dodgers Series

The Kalshi promo code VIP60 delivers a straightforward welcome offer: deposit at least $10, complete $25 in qualifying trades, and receive a $60 bonus credited to your account. The bonus applies regardless of whether your trades on the Brewers-Dodgers matchup win or lose, so you can explore different outcomes without worrying about the results. For example, you could trade $25 on whether the Brewers advance to the World Series, and if that trade settles, your $60 bonus appears in your account immediately.

Here are the key terms you should know before claiming this offer:

You must be 18 or older and a new Kalshi user to qualify

Enter code VIP60 during registration to activate the bonus

Complete identity verification with a government-issued ID

Deposit a minimum of $10 to your account

Settle at least $25 in trades within seven days of registration

Your $60 bonus credit appears after you meet the trading requirement

Use your bonus within seven days or it expires

The Dodgers' offensive struggles make this series particularly interesting for traders. Shohei Ohtani is just 1-for-7 in the series, and catcher Will Smith sits at 0-for-7, leaving Los Angeles averaging only 3.2 runs across their six playoff games. You could trade on whether the Dodgers score more than 3.5 runs in Game 3, or predict if the Brewers' dominant bullpen holds the line again. With your $60 bonus, you have plenty of capital to explore multiple outcomes across the remainder of the NLCS.

How to Claim Your Kalshi Promo Code VIP60 for the Brewers-Dodgers Matchup

Claiming your bonus takes just a few minutes, and you'll be ready to trade on the NLCS by game time. Follow these steps to get started:

Create your Kalshi account: Visit the Kalshi sign-up page and enter your email, phone number, and Social Security Number. Make sure to enter the promo code VIP60 during registration to unlock the bonus. Verify your identity: Kalshi requires Know Your Customer verification, which means submitting a government-issued ID and confirming your personal information. This process typically takes just a few minutes. Fund your account: Deposit at least $10 using a supported payment method like PayPal or a debit card. You'll have access to your funds immediately. Place your first trades: Browse Kalshi's markets and trade $25 on the Brewers-Dodgers series. You could trade on individual game outcomes, series results, or player performance metrics. Once your trades settle, your $60 bonus credit appears in your account. Use your bonus: With $60 in bonus credit, explore additional markets across the NLCS or other prediction market categories. Remember to use your bonus within seven days of receiving it.

Ready to dive deeper into prediction markets? Check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket comparison to see how Kalshi stacks up against the competition.

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55 .



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