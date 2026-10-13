Kalshi Promo Code VIP60: Trade $25 on the ALCS, NHL or NFL, Get a $60 Bonus
Week 6 of the NFL season kicks off Thursday night with Seattle visiting Denver, but the action heats up across multiple sports this week. The Kalshi promo code VIP60 unlocks $60 in trading credit when you deposit at least $10 and complete $25 in qualifying trades. As of Tuesday, October 13, new users can claim this welcome offer and start trading on everything from the ALCS matchup between Cleveland and Tampa Bay to the packed NHL slate featuring all 32 teams. Explore prediction market promos across platforms, but this offer gives you more bonus credit than most competitors provide.
*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.
How the Kalshi Promo Code Works for This Week's Games
The Kalshi promo code VIP60 requires you to enter the code during registration to qualify for the bonus. You'll need to deposit a minimum of $10, then complete at least $25 in trades within seven days to unlock your $60 reward. The bonus applies regardless of whether your trades on the Cleveland-Tampa Bay ALCS game or any other event settle as winners or losers, giving you flexibility to explore Kalshi's marketplace without pressure.
Here are the key terms you should know before claiming this offer:
- You must be 18 or older and a new Kalshi user to qualify
- Enter promo code VIP60 during account registration
- Complete identity verification with a government-issued ID and selfie
- Minimum deposit of $10 is required
- Complete at least $25 in trades within seven days of registration
- Your $60 bonus credit posts after you meet the trading requirement
- Use your bonus within seven days or it expires
- The bonus applies to all available prediction markets on Kalshi
Imagine trading $25 on whether Cleveland extends its series lead against Tampa Bay in Game 2 of the ALCS at 8 PM ET tonight. If that trade settles, your $60 bonus immediately becomes available for additional trades on Sunday's NFL games like Buffalo at Las Vegas or the Dallas-Green Bay matchup. You could also pivot to the NHL slate on Tuesday with teams like Philadelphia seeking their first win or Calgary looking to break into the win column against Anaheim.
Claiming Your Kalshi Promo Code VIP60 for Week 6 Trading
Getting started with Kalshi takes just a few minutes, and you'll be ready to trade on this week's major sporting events in no time. Follow these steps to claim your welcome offer and begin trading on the ALCS, NHL, and NFL Week 6 games:
- Visit Kalshi's sign-up page and create your account with your email, phone number, and Social Security Number
- Enter promo code VIP60 during registration to activate your welcome offer eligibility
- Complete identity verification by submitting a government-issued ID and taking a selfie for KYC approval
- Deposit at least $10 using a supported payment method like debit card or cryptocurrency
- Place your first trade on any available market, including the Cleveland-Tampa Bay ALCS game or any NFL Week 6 matchup
- Complete $25 in total trades within seven days to unlock your $60 bonus
- Use your bonus credit across Kalshi's prediction markets within seven days of receiving it
Ready to explore prediction markets beyond traditional sportsbooks? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket comparison to see how this platform stacks up against competitors.
*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55.
The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.
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Geoff is a prediction markets specialist with over a decade of experience creating content. His work has been published by major brands throughout the industry, and he has been featured as a betting analyst and daily fantasy writer for several networks and sporting leagues. A former online poker player who multi-tabled 20+ tournaments at the height of the poker boom, he’s been active in betting and trading sports for most of his adult life and has always approached them with a +EV mindset. Today, his favorite markets to trade include NFL player props, specifically milestones and alternate-line props on platforms like Kalshi and Polymarket, for his favorite undervalued receivers and running backs. He also continues to tilt the same group of PGA players every Sunday. As a writer, Geoff focuses on actionable content and finding original or underappreciated information that can give readers an edge. He has a B.A. in English, an After Education Degree, and a Juris Doctor in Law from the University of Alberta, and his industry experience allows him to create reliable, original content on sports betting, prediction markets, and trading platforms that readers can use when deciding where and how to deploy their bankrolls. In his spare time, Geoff enjoys running with his English Springer Spaniel Pepper and staying up late to watch F1 and European golf.