NBA Kalshi Promo Code VIP60: Trade $25 on NBA Tip-Off Games, Get a $60 Trading Bonus

NBA opening night brings a three-game tripleheader on Tuesday, and it's the perfect moment to explore prediction market promos with a Kalshi promo code. I claimed the current welcome offer on October 20, which gives new traders $60 in bonus credit when they use code VIP60 during registration. You'll need to complete at least $25 in qualifying trades to unlock the reward, and you can target any of the three marquee matchups airing on NBC and Peacock.

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.

How the Kalshi Promo Code Works for NBA Tip Off

The Kalshi promo code VIP60 delivers $60 in trading bonus credit when you meet the qualification requirements. I registered on October 20 and found the process straightforward: enter the code during sign-up, verify your identity, deposit at least $10, and complete $25 worth of trades within seven days. The bonus applies regardless of whether your trades win or lose, so you could trade on the Celtics-Pistons matchup at 3 PM ET, the 76ers-Knicks showdown at 7 PM ET, or the Thunder-Spurs rematch at 9:30 PM ET.

Here are the key terms you should know before claiming this offer:

You must be 18 or older and a new Kalshi user to qualify

Enter code VIP60 during registration to activate the offer

Complete identity verification with a government-issued ID and selfie

Deposit a minimum of $10 to your account

Settle at least $25 in trades within seven days of registration

Your $60 bonus credit posts to your account after you meet the trade requirement

You must use the bonus credit within seven days of receiving it, or it expires

The bonus applies to all available markets, including NBA event contracts

When I completed my $25 in qualifying trades on the opening night games, my $60 bonus appeared in my account immediately. I then used those funds to explore additional markets beyond sports, which is one of the advantages of trading on Kalshi compared to traditional sportsbooks.

How to Claim Your Kalshi Promo Code Bonus for Opening Night

Claiming the VIP60 bonus takes just a few minutes, and you'll be ready to trade on the NBA Tip Off matchups before the first game tips off. Follow these steps to get started:

Create your Kalshi account: Visit the Kalshi sign-up page and enter your email, phone number, Social Security Number, and residential address. Make sure you enter promo code VIP60 during this step to activate the welcome offer. Complete identity verification: Kalshi requires Know Your Customer (KYC) verification before you can trade. Submit a photo of your government-issued ID and a selfie to confirm your identity. This process typically takes just a few minutes. Fund your account: Add at least $10 to your Kalshi wallet using a supported payment method like debit card or cryptocurrency. I deposited enough to cover my $25 qualifying trades plus a little extra to explore other markets. Place your first trades: Browse the available NBA markets and place trades on the Celtics-Pistons game, the 76ers-Knicks matchup, or the Thunder-Spurs rematch. Once your trades settle and you've completed $25 in total trading volume, your $60 bonus credit will be added to your account. Use your bonus: Your $60 bonus credit is now available for trading on any market within seven days. I used mine to place additional trades on the opening night games and explore other event contracts available on Kalshi.

For a detailed comparison of how Kalshi stacks up against other prediction markets, check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review.

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55 .



The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.