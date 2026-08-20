Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: Get $20 Trading Bonus for 49ers vs. Chargers

Looking to trade on the 49ers and Chargers matchup Thursday night? The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS unlocks a $20 bonus when you deposit $10 to start predicting outcomes on this Week 2 preseason game. This welcome offer gives you extra capital to explore prediction market promos and evaluate the 49ers and Chargers before kickoff on Thursday, August 20.

How the Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS Works for the 49ers-Chargers Game

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS is straightforward: deposit $10 and receive a $20 trading bonus to use on the platform. You'll need to enter the code during registration and complete identity verification with a photo ID and selfie. The bonus applies across all Polymarket markets, meaning you can trade on outcomes related to the 49ers-Chargers game or explore predictions on politics, economics, entertainment, and more.

Here are the key terms and conditions for claiming this offer:

Available in all U.S. states except Nevada

You must be physically located in an eligible state

Enter promo code SIBONUS during sign-up

Minimum deposit of $10 required to activate the bonus

Identity verification with photo ID and selfie is mandatory

Consider this scenario: you deposit $10 and receive your $20 bonus, giving you $30 in trading capital. You predict that the 49ers' secondary will struggle against the Chargers' passing game based on joint-practice reports. If your prediction proves correct, your winnings add to your account balance. If the market moves against you, you've only risked your initial deposit while having the bonus to explore other trades on the game.

The bonus is valid for trading on any Polymarket outcome, whether you're focused on the 49ers-Chargers game or branching into other prediction categories. There are no expiration restrictions mentioned, but you should verify current terms on the platform before claiming.

How to Claim the SIBONUS Offer and Start Trading on 49ers vs. Chargers

Follow these steps to claim your $20 bonus and begin trading on Thursday's preseason matchup:

Visit Polymarket's sign-up page and click the registration button Enter the promo code SIBONUS during account creation Provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, and location Submit proof of identity with a photo of your driver's license or passport and a selfie holding that ID Verify your Social Security Number if requested Click the "Deposit Cash" button in your wallet once your account is approved Select your preferred payment method and deposit $10 Confirm the transaction to activate your $20 bonus Navigate to the 49ers-Chargers market or any other prediction category and place your trades

Once your bonus is active, you'll have $30 in trading capital to evaluate the 49ers' offensive timing, the Chargers' offensive line depth with Tyler Biadasz sidelined, and defensive secondary matchups highlighted during joint practices. For a deeper look at how Polymarket compares to other prediction platforms, check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review .

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.