VIP60 Kalshi Promo Code: Trade $25 on Seattle-Denver Thursday Night Football, Get a $60 Bonus

Thursday Night Football brings the Seattle Seahawks to Denver to face the Broncos at 8:15 PM ET, and it's the perfect moment to claim a Kalshi promo code . New users can earn $60 in trading bonus when they register with code VIP60 and complete $25 in trades. As of Thursday, October 15, this welcome offer gives you extra capital to trade on tonight's matchup and explore other prediction market promos available across the platform.

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.

How the Kalshi Promo Code Works for Thursday Night Football

The Kalshi promo code VIP60 delivers straightforward terms designed to get you trading quickly on tonight's Seahawks-Broncos game. You'll need to deposit at least $10, enter code VIP60 during registration, and complete $25 in qualifying trades within seven days to unlock your $60 bonus. The bonus applies regardless of whether your trades on the Seattle-Denver matchup win or lose, so you can explore the platform without worrying about the outcome.

Here are the key terms to understand before you claim this offer:

You must be 18 or older and a new Kalshi user to qualify for the welcome bonus.

Code VIP60 is required at registration to activate the promotion.

A minimum $10 deposit is necessary, with at least $25 in trades required to unlock the $60 reward.

All qualifying trades must settle within seven days of account creation.

Your $60 bonus credit must be used within seven days of being awarded or it expires.

Identity verification through KYC is required before you can begin trading on the Seahawks-Broncos game or any other market.

Let's say you deposit $50 and immediately trade $25 on Seattle to cover the spread tonight. If Seattle wins, your trade profits and you keep those winnings. If Denver covers instead, you still receive your full $60 bonus because the bonus is awarded regardless of trade outcomes. You then have seven days to use that $60 bonus on additional trades across Kalshi's marketplace.

Claiming Your Kalshi Promo Code VIP60 for Tonight's Game

Signing up for Kalshi and claiming your bonus takes just a few minutes, and you'll be ready to trade on Seattle versus Denver before kickoff. Follow these steps to get started:

Create your account: Visit Kalshi's sign-up page and enter your email, phone number, Social Security Number, and residential address. Make sure you enter promo code VIP60 during registration to activate your welcome bonus. Complete identity verification: Kalshi requires KYC verification before trading. Submit a government-issued ID and a selfie to confirm your identity. This process typically completes within minutes. Deposit funds: Add at least $10 to your account using a supported payment method like debit card or PayPal. This gives you capital to meet the $25 trading requirement. Place your first trade: Head to the markets and find the Seattle versus Denver game. Trade $25 or more on any outcome related to tonight's matchup. Once your trade settles, your $60 bonus will be credited to your account. Use your bonus: With your $60 bonus now active, you can trade on additional markets across sports, politics, culture, and more within the seven-day window.

Want to learn more about how Kalshi compares to other prediction markets? Check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review for a detailed breakdown of features and offerings.

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55 .



The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.