Mohamed Salah Suffers Apparent Head Injury in Liverpool's Win Over Newcastle

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Salah was taken off the pitch on a stretcher in the second half on Saturday after colliding with Newcastle's goalkeeper.

By Emily Caron
May 04, 2019

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah was carried off the pitch in a stretcher after colliding with Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka during Saturday afternoon's Premier League clash.

The Egyptian forward suffered an apparent head injury during the dangerous collision, which occurred at the 68-minute mark, that left him lying on the turf for several minutes as Liverpool's medical staff attended to him. Dubravka's hip appeared to hit Salah's head.

Salah required lengthy treatment before being stretchered off the turf clutching his head. The game was locked at 2–2 in the second half when the injury occurred. Divock Origi replaced Salah on the field for Liverpool and went on to score the game-winning goal in the 86th minute.

Salah is the Premier League's top scorer this season, netting his 22nd goal just 28 minutes into Saturday's win. 

