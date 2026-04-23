2025–26 FPL: Best Players to Pick for Gameweek 34

Fresh from an enthralling double gameweek, Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers are handed another selection headache for Gameweek 34.

The six clubs that have just doubled will not be involved in the upcoming round, meaning the majority of managers will be forced to use their chips or make several transfers to ensure they have a full XI in place.

Blank fixtures create significant dilemmas, but fortunately there remain plenty of desirable assets taking to the field for GW34. Here are those worth picking.

Goalkeepers

David Raya is a safe bet. | David Price/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

With Bournemouth, Brighton & Hove Albion, Burnley, Chelsea, Leeds United and Manchester City not in Premier League action this gameweek, plenty of selection options are off the table.

However, the division’s most consistent goalkeeper remains a candidate, Arsenal’s David Raya (£6.0m) facing an out-of-form Newcastle United (H) this Saturday. The Spaniard is the highest-scoring stopper and has still managed two clean sheets from his last four despite Arsenal’s slump.

Robin Roefs (£4.8m) has enjoyed an excellent debut season with Sunderland and boasts a strong fixture this weekend. The Black Cats face relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest (H) and Roefs delivered 11 points during his most recent home game.

There will be those wanting to take a risky punt on Liverpool’s third-choice goalkeeper Freddie Woodman (£3.9m) after injuries to Alisson and Giorgi Mamardashvili, with the cheap enabler making his first Premier League start against Crystal Palace (H) this weekend.

Defenders

Virgil van Dijk can always deliver a haul. | Liverpool FC/Getty Images

Liverpool’s Merseyside derby hero Virgil van Dijk (£6.2m) will start in front of Woodman. The Dutchman has managed 58 points across his last eight matches, underscoring his goalscoring potential once more with his late winner against Everton.

Arsenal’s defensive assets remain assured picks, most notably Gabriel (£7.1m) due to his immense goal threat. He’s managed seven goal involvements this season in the league and will also fancy his chances of a clean sheet against Newcastle at the Emirates Stadium. Jurriën Timber (£6.2m) is worth the money if passed fit.

Pedro Porro (£5.1m) scored 10 points last weekend and has an appetizing fixture against relegated Wolverhampton Wanderers (A) this weekend. While Tottenham Hotspur are in horrendous form, the Spaniard appears set to enjoy a more attacking role under Roberto De Zerbi.

Sunderland’s Nordi Mukiele (£4.5m) and Manchester United returnee Harry Maguire (£4.4m) could also be wise picks this gameweek, the latter facing off against Brentford (H) on Monday night.

Midfielders

An assist machine. | Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Getty Images

Brentford will be wary of Bruno Fernandes (£10.3m) as he chases the Premier League assist record. Reaching 18 for the season last time out, the Man Utd skipper is absolutely essential for the remaining weeks of the campaign and could very well haul against the Bees. Casemiro (£5.7m) and Matheus Cunha (£8.0m) offer cheaper routes into United’s midfield.

Those wanting to spend big in midfield could look at Mohamed Salah (£14.0m). The Egyptian has been staggeringly inconsistent this season, but looked lively during his goalscoring performance at Everton last weekend and could punish a Palace defense with one eye on a European semifinal. Dominik Szoboszlai (£7.1m) could also deliver for the Reds.

Fulham vs. Aston Villa is not so appealing from a defensive standpoint, but there are strong options in midfield. Harry Wilson (£6.0m) remains a solid choice at a middling price, while Morgan Rogers (£7.4m) delivered nine points last weekend and could be galvanized for the trip to Craven Cottage.

Fresh from his hat trick and 20-point haul against Burnley last time out, Morgan Gibbs-White (£7.5m) cannot be ignored against Sunderland. Similarly, Spurs’ Xavi Simons (£6.5m) delivered a goal, assist and 11-pointer against Brighton last Saturday and could run riot against Wolves.

Forwards

Ollie Watkins has found some form. | Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC/Getty Images

Ollie Watkins (£8.7m) appears determined to work his way back into the England squad ahead of the World Cup. Having scored 16 points last weekend, he’s now bagged six times in his last five matches across all competitions.

Another in claret this weekend is Jarrod Bowen (£7.7m) of West Ham United, who face Everton (H) in a crucial encounter for Premier League survival. The Englishman has managed 41 points across his past five home games and is West Ham’s likeliest route to goal.

There are few elite forward options worth considering in GW34, meaning managers could take a risk with their selection. Sunderland’s Brian Brobbey (£5.3m), Everton’s Beto (£5.0m) and West Ham’s Dominic Solanke (£7.2m) are all potential one-week wonders.

When Is the FPL Gameweek 34 Deadline?

With Gameweek 34 beginning before the weekend arrives with Sunderland vs. Nottingham Forest, the current deadline is Friday, April 24 at 6:30 p.m. BST (1:30 p.m. ET, 10:30 a.m. PT).

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