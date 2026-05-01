2025–26 FPL: Best Players to Pick for Gameweek 35

Time is running out for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers. Just four gameweeks remain to climb those mini-leagues and win bragging rights.

Fortunately, every week is a new opportunity to shoot up the standings, and a host of intriguing fixtures offer the potential for major returns from the traditional big-hitters and a range of differentials.

Strategy is crucial at this point in the campaign, especially for managers with chips remaining. Each team finds itself in a unique position, but some picks appear essential for all squads in Gameweek 35.

Here are those worthy of selection before Friday’s deadline.

Goalkeepers

David Raya is a clean sheet magnet. | IMAGO/Every Second Media

Within the unglamorous world of goalkeepers, David Raya (£6.0m) remains king. The highest-scoring stopper produced a 10-point haul last weekend and remains fantastic value, allowing managers to double up on the Arsenal defense. Against Fulham (H) this Saturday, who have blanked in four of their last six league games, another clean sheet is on the cards.

At the other end of the price scale is Leeds United’s Karl Darlow (£3.9m). Having delivered 24 points across his last five games, an appetizing fixture with already relegated Burnley (H) this weekend adds to his appeal—and that of his Leeds teammates. He’s a great enabler and double act alongside Raya.

With one eye on double Gameweek 36 in which Crystal Palace play twice, Dean Henderson (£5.1m) is worth exploring. This Sunday’s game against Bournemouth (A) isn’t the greatest, but his arrival allows managers to profit from his two fixtures in the next round. There’s always the chance of a clean sheet at the Vitality Stadium, too.

Defenders

Nico O’Reilly is a no-brainer. | Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Aside from the must-have Gabriel (£7.2m), Manchester City’s Nico O’Reilly (£5.1m) is now in the territory of an essential pick. With the Cityzens the other side enjoying a double gameweek in the next round, the left back becomes even more enticing, especially following 27 points from his past three fixtures. The clash with low-scoring Everton (A) on Monday provides another appealing opportunity for points.

Crystal Palace defenders will be desirable this week, Jaydee Canvot (£4.5m) and Chris Richards (£4.4m) offering cheap routes into their backline, while the more expensive Daniel Muñoz (£5.8m) has the upside of greater attacking potential. The Colombian even scored in the defeat at Liverpool last weekend.

Leeds’ strong fixture makes James Justin (£3.9m) their standout defensive pick, although Jayden Bogle (£4.4m) and Pascal Struijk (£4.3m) are also quality options.

Bournemouth remain worth investing in, too, with James Hill (£4.2m) and Adrien Truffert (£4.7m) great choices at low prices.

Midfielders

Bruno Fernandes can’t stop delivering points. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

There is only one truly essential midfield pick at present: Bruno Fernandes (£10.4m). The Manchester United skipper is chasing the Premier League assist record for a single season and has delivered returns in each of his past seven matches. Even in a tricky fixture with rivals Liverpool (H) this weekend, he should still reward managers.

Arsenal don’t have too many reliable attacking threats, but Eberechi Eze (£7.2m) has grown in importance and could follow up his goal against Newcastle with another return in the Fulham clash. The Englishman was only used from the bench midweek in Europe and made a swift impact, meaning he’s likely to start on Saturday.

Rayan Cherki (£6.5m) is the most appealing Man City midfielder at present, offering a cheap and effective route to points. The Frenchman has become indispensable for Pep Guardiola and has managed 23 points across his last three matches. Everton will be worried about his ingenuity.

Ahead of the double gameweek, Ismaïla Sarr (£6.3m) is worth investing in. While his minutes are a slight risk following Thursday’s Conference League semifinal first leg, he’s the leading threat for the Eagles.

Noah Okafor (£5.6m) is currently thriving for Leeds and should feature on Friday against Burnley despite a slight injury concern. Enzo Fernández (£6.5m) has enjoyed life during his brief spell under Calum McFarlane and is an option in the Chelsea team ahead of Monday’s clash with Nottingham Forest (H).

Forwards

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has strong appeal this gameweek. | Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Erling Haaland (£14.5m) is an essential pick following his recent goalscoring exploits, but there are some interesting options available to partner the Man City star.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£5.7m) has the potential to haul against Burnley, especially after the recent dismissal of Scott Parker. The Clarets have completely given up and Leeds are ready to take full advantage as they look to step closer to safety.

West Ham United are another team in desperate need of points toward the foot of the table and Jarrod Bowen (£7.8m) continues to deliver for them. While most of his points come on home soil, including 24 across his past two games at the London Stadium, a clash with Brentford (A) remains a decent fixture for the England international.

João Pedro (£7.5m) could punish a fatigued Forest defense, who were in action on Thursday night. His compatriot Igor Thiago (£7.4m) could reward backers against West Ham after his series of dismal misses at Old Trafford last time out.

When Is the FPL Gameweek 35 Deadline?

Leeds vs. Burnley is staged on Friday night, meaning the GW35 deadline arrives at 6:30 p.m. BST (1:30 p.m. ET, 10:30 a.m. PT) on May 1.

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