2026–27 FPL Gameweek 1: Best Players, Deadlines and Captain

It’s that time of year again.

The Premier League is back, and with it comes Fantasy Premier League—the hugely popular fantasy game played by more than 10 million people around the world.

New to FPL? The premise is pretty simple: you take charge of a virtual squad made up of real Premier League players, who earn points based on what they do in actual matches. Each week, you can make transfers, change your lineup, use special chips and tweak your strategy, all in the hope of finishing the season with more points than everyone else—whether you’re chasing the Premier League’s prizes or simply bragging rights over your friends.

If you’ve played before, you already know the drill. But whether you’re a first-time manager or a seasoned FPL veteran, Gameweek 1 still brings the same big questions: Which players should you pick? Who are the best value options? And, perhaps most importantly, who should wear the captain’s armband?

Here’s our handy guide to getting your FPL season off to the best possible start.

Best FPL Players for Gameweek 1

João Pedro led Chelsea in scoring last season. | Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

Gameweek 1 is always one of the trickiest to call. New signings are settling in, promoted teams are adjusting to life in the Premier League, some players may still be shaking off the rust of the offseason, while others could be feeling the effects of a demanding 2026 World Cup.

With every manager desperate to start the season quickly, there is plenty of uncertainty—but there are also several players who look particularly appealing heading into the opening round.

Erling Haaland (Manchester City, £15.5 million)

At £15.5 million, Erling Haaland is never going to be a cheap addition, but his record makes him one of the safest premium picks in FPL.

The Norwegian has finished as the game’s highest-scoring player in two of the last four seasons, including last year, when his relentless goalscoring once again made him one of the most reliable sources of points in the game.

Haaland also has a habit of starting campaigns strongly, and after a productive World Cup with Norway, he should enter the new season full of confidence.

Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United, £12 million)

Another premium option, Bruno Fernandes looks almost impossible to ignore after a remarkable 2025–26 campaign.

The Manchester United captain broke the Premier League assist record for a single season, with an extraordinary 24 fantasy assists. His creativity was particularly impressive, leading the league for key passes with 136 and big chances created with 33.

Throw in his importance from set pieces and penalties, and Fernandes offers multiple routes to FPL points—making his £12 million price tag much easier to justify.

João Pedro (Chelsea, £7.5 million)

At £7.5 million, João Pedro could be one of the bargains for week one.

The Chelsea forward has retained the same price despite an outstanding first season at Stamford Bridge, during which he scored 15 goals and added nine assists.

There are plenty of reasons for optimism heading into the new campaign, too. Chelsea have no European commitments, there is an exciting new manager in charge and Pedro should benefit from an increasingly talented squad around him.

He also avoided Brazil’s World Cup squad, meaning he has had a full summer to rest and prepare, while his preseason form has been impossible to ignore: six goals so far.

Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest, £8 million)

Morgan Gibbs-White is certainly not a bargain at £8 million, but after his huge 2025–26 campaign, he looks well worth considering.

The Nottingham Forest midfielder was the highest-scoring FPL midfielder last season, finding the net 15 times and finishing with 19 goal contributions overall.

His involvement in Forest’s attack makes him particularly intriguing heading into GW1, especially for managers looking for a premium midfielder outside the obvious big-name options.

Antoine Semenyo (Manchester City, £8.5 million)

Semenyo enters the new season as one of the most attractive midfield options in FPL after finishing second among midfielders last campaign with 202 points.

His preseason form has only strengthened his appeal. Working under new manager Enzo Maresca, Semenyo has already registered five assists, suggesting he could be heavily involved in Manchester City’s attack from the very beginning.

At £8.5 million, he also offers a cheaper route into the same attack as Haaland. Pairing the two could be a particularly potent strategy.

FPL Gameweek 1: Who to Captain

Erling Haaland is a must-pick. | Stu Forster/Getty Images

Sometimes, the captaincy decision really doesn’t need to be complicated: Erling Haaland is the obvious choice.

The Manchester City striker was comfortably the most popular captain pick throughout last season, and his opening fixture makes the decision even more tempting.

City face Bournemouth, a side that has gone through significant changes over the summer. Andoni Iraola has departed, while key defender Marcos Senesi has also moved on to Tottenham, leaving the Cherries with plenty of rebuilding to do.

Haaland also has a strong recent record against Bournemouth, scoring four times in his last four meetings with them across all competitions.

For Gameweek 1, there are few safer armband options.

Players to Avoid for FPL Gameweek 1

Bukayo Saka is nursing an injury. | Marvin Ibo Guengoer/GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

Just as there are plenty of players who look like excellent Gameweek 1 picks, there are also a few who come with significant question marks.

Whether it’s fitness concerns, an uncertain role, a difficult run of fixtures or simply a price tag that leaves little room for error, these are three players we’d be wary of selecting from the outset.

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal, £9.5 million)

Bukayo Saka would normally be one of the first names on the FPL shortlist, but Gameweek 1 could be a different story.

The Arsenal winger went deep into the 2026 World Cup and may need additional time to recover before returning to competitive action. There’s also the ongoing concern over an Achilles problem, which could further complicate his availability for the opening weekend.

At £9.5 million, that’s simply too much money to spend on a player who may not be ready to start.

Enzo Fernández (Chelsea, £7 million)

Enzo Fernández is an interesting one. His 157 FPL points last season and relatively modest £7 million price tag certainly make him tempting—but this probably isn’t the time to jump in.

His late return could delay his involvement at the start of the campaign, while reported interest from Man City and Real Madrid adds another layer of uncertainty surrounding his future.

There’s also a question over exactly how he’ll fit into Xabi Alonso’s midfield, particularly with Chelsea adding more attacking talent in the form of Morgan Rogers this summer.

Our advice? Hold fire for now.

FPL Gameweek 1 Deadline

The Fantasy Premier League Gameweek 1 deadline is Friday, Aug. 21 at 6:30 p.m. BST, giving managers until the evening before the 2026–27 Premier League season gets underway to finalize their squads.