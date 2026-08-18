2026–27 Premier League Offseason Superlatives: Best Transfer, Most Improved Roster and More

The beginning of the 2026–27 Premier League season is just days away following an incredibly hectic offseason for England’s top-flight sides.

Summer preparations have been completely disrupted by the World Cup, resulting in a chaotic flurry of transfer activity as managers fine-tune their rosters.

Those squads have traveled far and wide on preseason adventures, few of which have come without on-field hiccups, and an array of transfer sagas still loom ahead of the new campaign.

With that in mind, here’s a yearbook-style breakdown of the Premier League’s offseason.

Most Improved Roster: Tottenham Hotspur

Roberto De Zerbi will be delighted with the summer’s business. | Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Tottenham desperately needed improvements after flirting with relegation last season and Roberto De Zerbi has been gifted an array of reinforcements. Six new signings have been introduced, including three clever, cost-effective free transfers in Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Martin Dúbravka.

On top of that invaluable influx of experience, Spurs have been willing to splash sizable sums on Premier League-proven talent. Sandro Tonali, Mateus Fernandes and Jan Paul van Hecke have arrived for a combined $317 million.

Roster improvements should result in a swift upturn in performances and results next season, especially with no European soccer to worry about. Spurs will hope this is the beginning of a new dawn under De Zerbi.

Honorable Mention: Ipswich Town

Most Likely to Succeed: Arsenal

Arsenal are favorites for successive crowns. | Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Getty Images

It’s Tottenham’s north London rivals who appear primed for back-to-back titles, with Arsenal seemingly head and shoulders above their competitors—evidenced by last weekend’s commanding 3–0 victory over Manchester City in the Community Shield.

Their title-winning roster has been further bolstered by the addition of Bruno Guimarães in midfield and the exciting Christos Tzolis out wide, while there could be more signings before the window shuts on Sep. 1.

Arsenal’s defense is impenetrable, their midfield indefatigable and their forward line stacked. Right now, nobody can stop them.

Honorable Mention: Manchester City

Most Changed Roster: Chelsea

Morgan Rogers has signed for $157 million. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

True to form, Chelsea have spent the summer acting as transfer window protagonists. They have signed 11 players overall, adding yet more exciting wonderkids alongside more established options—and even two veterans in Danny Welbeck and Jordan Henderson.

Their biggest deal, however, is Morgan Rogers, who cost a club-record $157 million from Aston Villa. While the Blues have arguably overpaid for the attacking midfielder, nobody can deny the quality he provides when at his peak.

There’s a personnel change on the touchline, too. Xabi Alonso has taken charge at Stamford Bridge and looks set to change the team’s formation and tactical approach, with a new-look setup offering hope of a brighter 2026–27 season.

Honorable Mentions: Ipswich Town, Coventry City

Biggest Slackers: Sunderland

Sunderland have made just one signing. | Annabel Lee-Ellis/PA Images/Getty Images

It’s been a quiet window for Sunderland and their supporters. After splashing the cash on their Premier League return last summer and overachieving with a seventh-place finish, perhaps they’re content with their current options under the excellent Régis Le Bris.

However, there will be one or two concerns. The Black Cats have only added the experienced Thomas Meunier to their roster at fullback, while allowing a host of peripheral figures to leave. Ahead of a Europa League campaign, their dwindling numbers could become an issue.

Dishonorable Mention: Crystal Palace

Best Signing: Youri Tielemans

Youri Tielemans is an astute signing. | Manchester United/Getty Images

Manchester United have not done extensive business to date, but their additions have been clever. Karl Darlow on a free transfer makes complete sense, Andrey Santos could prove a very wise transfer and Youri Tielemans—arguably the summer’s best signing—provides excellent value-for-money in midfield.

The 29-year-old’s immense experience and endless creativity from a deep-lying role could prove transformative for the Red Devils, especially when greeted with stubborn low blocks. For just $47 million, it’s a no-brainer.

Tielemans supplied 10 goals and 24 assists for Villa across his three campaigns with the club and was Unai Emery’s most trusted general in midfield. He’s a real difference-maker, as United have already witnessed in preseason.

Honorable Mentions: Luka Vušković, Christos Tzolis, Jérémy Jacquet

Best Free Transfer: Harry Wilson

Harry Wilson left Fulham for Leeds United. | Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Leeds United will be thrilled to have added Harry Wilson to their roster for absolutely zilch. The Welsh winger was often unstoppable for Fulham last season, providing 10 goals and a further seven assists in the Premier League.

The 29-year-old will expect to deliver similar numbers in Yorkshire, especially with the in-form Dominic Calvert-Lewin there to fire home his teasing deliveries into the penalty area.

Wilson could turn out to be one of the best-value signings of the summer.

Honorable Mentions: Marcos Senesi, Andy Robertson

Worst Preseason Performance: Newcastle United

Matthias Jaissle has arrived to replace Eddie Howe. | Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images

It’s been a tumultuous summer for Newcastle United. Eddie Howe has departed, the club has lost out on a number of transfer targets to competitors and there has been a mass exodus of their brightest stars—Bruno Guimarães, Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon have all bid farewell to St James’ Park.

Matthias Jaissle has been tasked with steering the ship back into clear waters, but Newcastle’s preseason performances suggest their journey might be long and arduous.

There has been just one victory from six preseason friendlies for the Magpies, who started by drawing with Gateshead and losing 4–1 to second-tier Bristol City. Following a 2–1 win over Valencia, they lost to Everton and Bayer Leverkusen, before drawing with Strasbourg.

Dishonorable Mentions: Aston Villa, Crystal Palace