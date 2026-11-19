Seven years on from VAR’s introduction into the Premier League and the weekly discourse still centers heavily around refereeing mistakes.

Technology has muddied the waters, which were hardly pristine previously, despite its positive intentions. High-profile mistakes continue to be made, both by the on-field officials and those in Stockley Park frantically reviewing their work.

The 2026–27 season has added yet more fuel to the fire as referees and VAR continue to receive widespread backlash for a mixture of incompetence and incoherence.

Some supporters feel more aggrieved than others—and with good reason based on the data—but which Premier League club has been most adversely affected by refereeing mistakes this term?

2026–27 Premier League: Incorrect Referee, VAR Decisions

Arsenal have had the most errors go against them. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

The Key Match Incident (KMI) Panel assesses refereeing decisions in the Premier League. It consists of five people—three former players or coaches, one league representative and one member from Pro Ref—and judges two things: firstly, whether the on-field decision was correct, and secondly, if the VAR’s response to the incident was correct.

Often, the KMI Panel, who publish their findings after each gameweek, will confess to referees having made errors on the pitch, but then support the VAR’s decision not to correct the on-field call—usually due to an incident not being clear and obvious enough to overturn.

When it comes to official errors this season, which includes both the referee and VAR making the wrong decision, there have been just five reported. Two of those came during Gameweek 10, with Kai Havertz having been unjustly denied a penalty against Hull City and Everton fortunate to avoid conceding a spot kick against Coventry City when James Tarkowski pulled Caleb Yirenkyi’s hair.

But when it simply comes down to notable mistakes made by the referee, there have been many more.

Premier League Table of Incorrect Decisions

Team Decisions For Decisions Against Overall Chelsea 2 0 +2 Crystal Palace 2 0 +2 Hull City 2 0 +2 Manchester City 2 0 +2 Aston Villa 3 2 +1 Everton 1 0 +1 Leeds United 1 0 +1 Newcastle United 1 0 +1 Sunderland 1 0 +1 Bournemouth 1 1 0 Fulham 0 0 0 Nottingham Forest 1 1 0 Brentford 0 1 -1 Brighton & Hove Albion 0 1 -1 Coventry City 0 1 -1 Ipswich Town 1 2 -1 Manchester United 0 1 -1 Tottenham Hotspur 0 2 -2 Arsenal 1 4 -3 Liverpool 0 3 -3

*Data from LiveScore

It’s Arsenal and Liverpool who have been most hard done by this season, with the former having had four wrong decisions go against them. However, Jurriën Timber’s unpunished shirt pull on Alexander Isak was the sole decision that went in favor of the Premier League champions, contributing to one of three mistakes suffered by Liverpool.

There’s been little luck in north London, with Tottenham Hotspur affected by two referee mistakes already. Manchester United, meanwhile, have been harshly treated just once, but it was a sizeable error to allow Erling Haaland’s match-winning goal in the Manchester derby to stand, with Enzo Fernández in an offside position and affecting play immediately before the Norwegian converted. The KMI Panel adjudged that goal to be an official error.

Manchester City have benefitted from two errors in total, the same number as Enzo Maresca’s former club Chelsea. Neither has seen any decisions go against them as of yet, but the next glaring misjudgement from a referee is only ever around the corner.

It’s been a busy campaign for Aston Villa when it comes to officials. They have had three decisions benefit them—including an official referee error against Arsenal, where Ian Maatsen inexplicably avoided giving away a penalty for a foul on Bruno Guimarães—but have also been on the wrong end of two incorrect calls.

Fulham are the only team not to have been involved in a Premier League match which contained a major refereeing blunder, and they will hope that continues long into the campaign.

Premier League Table Without VAR Errors

The main benefactors towards the top end of the table would be Liverpool and Brentford, who would rise to third and fifth respectively. Arsenal’s lead over Brighton at the top would be just three points, rather than the five-point advantage currently enjoyed by Mikel Arteta’s side.

There would also be more respite for Ipswich and manager Gary O’Neil, nudging close to the top half of the table. The Tractor Boys’ three-place rise would nudge Tottenham, Newcastle and Hull down a spot, while Man Utd would be out of the relegation zone and Nottingham Forest would be in it had things turned out differently.

That only equates to a solitary point gained for a side now inherited by Mauricio Pochettino, meaning Michael Carrick’s tenure would likely have come to an end no matter what.

Rank / Team Points Without VAR Error Position Change Without VAR Error 1. Arsenal 25 0 2. Brighton 22 0 3. Liverpool 21 1 ⬆️ 4. Man City 19 1 🔻 5. Brentford 16 3 ⬆️ 6. Chelsea 16 1 🔻 7. Everton 16 1 🔻 8. Bournemouth 15 1 🔻 9. Leeds 13 0 10. Aston Villa 13 0 11. Ipswich 13 3 ⬆️ 12. Tottenham 12 1 🔻 13. Newcastle 12 1 🔻 14. Hull 10 1 🔻 15. Fulham 10 0 16. Man Utd 9 2 ⬆️ 17. Coventry 9 0 18. Nott’m Forest 8 2 🔻 19. Sunderland 8 0 20. Crystal Palace 7 0