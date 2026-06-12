2026 World Cup Daily: TV Guide, Latest News As USMNT, Canada Begin Campaigns
Two matches down at the 2026 World Cup, 102 more to go.
Thursday saw the tournament kick off in style as co-hosts Mexico, in front of a packed Estadio Azteca, cruised to a convincing win over nine-player South Africa, putting in the kind of performance that could unite the country as they seek to go beyond the Round of 16 for the first time ever.
There was pandemonium on the streets in the buildup to that game, with over 80,000 supporters cramming in to see Mexico get off to a winning start, but there wasn’t quite the same atmosphere in the day’s other match in Guadalajara. There were rows upon rows of empty seats as South Korea came back from a goal behind to beat Czechia 2–1, giving itself the ideal platform to go on and qualify for the round of 32.
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It’s a scene FIFA won’t want to see replicated at other games in the tournament, but is the first warning that overpriced World Cup tickets, which have been inflated beyond face value on the resale market, simply won’t sell for group stage games between countries who don’t have a vast international following.
Empty seats is unlikely to be a problem on day two as Mexico’s fellow co-hosts, Canada and the United States, get started with respective matches against Bosnia and Herzegovina and Paraguay.
Here’s your build up and insight into everything you can expect to see, as well as where to watch each game.
Canada vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Stadium: BMO Field
- Date: Friday, June 12
- Kick-off Time: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST
- Full Match Preview and Predictions
Canada is aiming to follow in the footsteps of Mexico as it seeks a first ever World Cup victory—six defeats from six at past tournaments—and Bosnia & Herzegovina are the awkward adversary attempting to spoil the party at Toronto’s BMO Field.
Jesse Marsch and his players will be brimming with belief after positive pre-tournament preparations and an unbeaten record that stretches back to October, with the home crowd potentially proving decisive in the outcome of Canada’s opener.
Bosnia & Herzegovina is far from the tournament’s flashiest side, but it has wily veteran Edin Džeko leading the attack and a sprinkling of exciting young talent flanking him. The Europeans, who beat Wales and Italy in the playoff round to reach North America, could cause an upset.
Country
TV Channel / Live Stream
United States
FOX Network, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX One
Canada
TSN+, TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, RDS, CTV, RDS App, CTV App, Noovo, Crave
Mexico
ViX Mexico
United Kingdom
BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Website
USMNT vs. Paraguay
- Location: Inglewood, United States
- Stadium: SoFi Stadium
- Date: Friday, June 12 / Saturday, June 13
- Kick-off Time: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT / 2 a.m. BST (June 13)
- Full Match Preview and Predictions
Pressure is even greater on the USMNT ahead of an opening outing against Paraguay. SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles will host a historic occasion as Mauricio Pochettino’s men seek to get off on the right foot against their South American opponents.
The USMNT is considerable favorite for the upcoming clash, with star power and home advantage providing the edge. Christian Pulisic is, of course, the talisman in the team, but two flying fullbacks and a handful of midfield and forward threats support the Milan star.
Paraguay has fewer household names in its ranks, but the quality is there. A collection of nifty technicians will operate in pockets of space between the USMNT’s midfield and defense, with Julio Enciso and Miguel Almirón needing special attention.
Country
TV Channel / Live Stream
United States
FOX Network, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Tubi, FOX One
Canada
TSN+, TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, RDS 2, CTV Two, RDS App, CTV App, Crave
Mexico
Canal 5 Televisa, TUDN, Azteca 7, TUDN En Vivo, Las Estrellas, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, ViX Mexico
United Kingdom
BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Website
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Ewan Ross-Murray is a freelance soccer writer who focuses primarily on the Premier League. Ewan was born in Leicester, but his heart, and club allegiance, belongs to Liverpool.