Two matches down at the 2026 World Cup, 102 more to go.

Thursday saw the tournament kick off in style as co-hosts Mexico, in front of a packed Estadio Azteca, cruised to a convincing win over nine-player South Africa, putting in the kind of performance that could unite the country as they seek to go beyond the Round of 16 for the first time ever.

There was pandemonium on the streets in the buildup to that game, with over 80,000 supporters cramming in to see Mexico get off to a winning start, but there wasn’t quite the same atmosphere in the day’s other match in Guadalajara. There were rows upon rows of empty seats as South Korea came back from a goal behind to beat Czechia 2–1, giving itself the ideal platform to go on and qualify for the round of 32.

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It’s a scene FIFA won’t want to see replicated at other games in the tournament, but is the first warning that overpriced World Cup tickets, which have been inflated beyond face value on the resale market, simply won’t sell for group stage games between countries who don’t have a vast international following.

Empty seats is unlikely to be a problem on day two as Mexico’s fellow co-hosts, Canada and the United States, get started with respective matches against Bosnia and Herzegovina and Paraguay.

Here’s your build up and insight into everything you can expect to see, as well as where to watch each game.

Canada vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina

Canada begins its adventure in Toronto. | Dale MacMillan/Soccrates/Getty Images

Location : Toronto, Canada

: Toronto, Canada Stadium : BMO Field

: BMO Field Date : Friday, June 12

: Friday, June 12 Kick-off Time : 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST

: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST Full Match Preview and Predictions

Canada is aiming to follow in the footsteps of Mexico as it seeks a first ever World Cup victory—six defeats from six at past tournaments—and Bosnia & Herzegovina are the awkward adversary attempting to spoil the party at Toronto’s BMO Field.

Jesse Marsch and his players will be brimming with belief after positive pre-tournament preparations and an unbeaten record that stretches back to October, with the home crowd potentially proving decisive in the outcome of Canada’s opener.

Bosnia & Herzegovina is far from the tournament’s flashiest side, but it has wily veteran Edin Džeko leading the attack and a sprinkling of exciting young talent flanking him. The Europeans, who beat Wales and Italy in the playoff round to reach North America, could cause an upset.

Country TV Channel / Live Stream United States FOX Network, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX One Canada TSN+, TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, RDS, CTV, RDS App, CTV App, Noovo, Crave Mexico ViX Mexico United Kingdom BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Website

USMNT vs. Paraguay

The USMNT is the final host to take to the field. | Omar Vega/USSF/Getty Images

Location : Inglewood, United States

: Inglewood, United States Stadium : SoFi Stadium

: SoFi Stadium Date : Friday, June 12 / Saturday, June 13

: Friday, June 12 / Saturday, June 13 Kick-off Time : 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT / 2 a.m. BST (June 13)

: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT / 2 a.m. BST (June 13) Full Match Preview and Predictions

Pressure is even greater on the USMNT ahead of an opening outing against Paraguay. SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles will host a historic occasion as Mauricio Pochettino’s men seek to get off on the right foot against their South American opponents.

The USMNT is considerable favorite for the upcoming clash, with star power and home advantage providing the edge. Christian Pulisic is, of course, the talisman in the team, but two flying fullbacks and a handful of midfield and forward threats support the Milan star.

Paraguay has fewer household names in its ranks, but the quality is there. A collection of nifty technicians will operate in pockets of space between the USMNT’s midfield and defense, with Julio Enciso and Miguel Almirón needing special attention.

Country TV Channel / Live Stream United States FOX Network, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Tubi, FOX One Canada TSN+, TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, RDS 2, CTV Two, RDS App, CTV App, Crave Mexico Canal 5 Televisa, TUDN, Azteca 7, TUDN En Vivo, Las Estrellas, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, ViX Mexico United Kingdom BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Website

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