‘Enjoying’—Alejandro Garnacho Digs Out Chelsea After Aston Villa Debut

Alejandro Garnacho took to social media after making his Aston Villa debut over the weekend, leaving words many took as a dig at former club Chelsea.

The Argentine joined Aston Villa on loan from the Blues earlier in the summer, and an obligation to buy was included in the deal if certain conditions—primarily playing time—are met. Garnacho had a lackluster one-season stint at Stamford Bridge where he failed to make any notable contributions to Chelsea’s cause.

The winger didn’t start in any of Chelsea’s final five Premier League matches a season ago, and his departure came as no surprise after a season in which he scored just one league goal. Garnacho made his Aston Villa debut over the weekend facing the Indonesia All-Stars as Unai Emery’s side began their preseason. Following the 3–1 victory, Garnacho went on social media to celebrate his debut and simultaneously dig out his former club.

“First start in three months,” Garnacho wrote on Instagram. “Happy to be enjoying football again, 1% every day. Thanks Indonesia!”

Garnacho Known to Throw Jabs at Former Clubs

Alejandro Garnacho left Manchester United in unceremonious fashion. | Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

It’s not the first time Garnacho leaves a club through the back door, nor is it the first time he throws a dig. The Argentine left Manchester United for Chelsea last summer after he himself admitted he started to do "some bad things” towards the end of his career at Old Trafford.

He made a jab at United in February when Chelsea were on the eve of playing Arsenal away at the Emirates Stadium in the Carabao Cup semifinal. The Blues needed to comeback from a 3–2 first-leg defeat, and prior to the game, Garnacho controversially declared, “Everyone knows how hard it is to play there. If, for example, Manchester United can beat them there, we can do it perfectly.” Chelsea eventually lost 1–0, and the then-21-year-old winger was subject to intense mocking by United fans on social media.

Then in April, it became abundantly clear that few, if any, of Garnacho’s former United teammates hold much appreciation for his time at the club. Chelsea fell 1–0 to the Red Devils in the Premier League, and Luke Shaw posted a picture of himself knocking Garnacho to the floor after the win. A number of United players commented under the post seemingly mocking their former teammate, hinting at the bad blood that may exist.

Garnacho has a history of controversies when it comes to leaving a club, and his recent jab at Chelsea is only the latest example.

It’s Now Or Never for Garnacho’s Career

Alejandro Garnacho must showcase his best version under Unai Emery. | Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC/Getty Images

Garnacho might like to poke fun at former clubs, and being controversial is part of his personality; however, he’s unquestionably at a crossroads, and what he delivers on the pitch this season will be crucial for his career not to dramatically fall apart.

United thought they had a gem in Garnacho when he burst onto the scene during the 2022–23 season, flashing special potential that many believed would see him blossom into a cornerstone of the Red Devils for years to come.

Fast forward to the present, and the Argentine will be playing for his third team in the last three seasons. His final year at United, plus his lone season at Chelsea, resulted in the same amount of Premier League goals (seven) as his 2023–24 term for the Red Devils when he was still a teenager.

If Garnacho fails to rediscover his form for Villa this season, and his obligation to buy isn’t triggered, then he could be bound to exit European soccer’s elite clubs before he’s even 25. His poor form over the past two years already cost him even being considered for Argentina’s 2026 World Cup roster. The consequences of a third-straight underwhelming campaign could be catastrophic.

READ THE LATEST CHELSEA NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC