Andoni Iraola’s First Liverpool Transfer Promise Sets Up Exciting Summer

New Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola used his first press conference as Reds boss to urge those above him to keep adding players to his squad in the transfer market.

Winger Víctor Muñoz has arrived from Osasuna and has joined January signing Jérémy Jacquet, who remained with Rennes until the end of the season before taking his talents to Anfield this summer.

“Obviously we’ve signed two players already but we need more players, we know this,” Iraola told the assembled media. “The club is working on this.

“Me as a coach, selfishly I want the players here from day one ready to train for preseason but understand football doesn’t work like this. I know the club is working hard for those signings and I’m trying to help also.”

Which Players Could Liverpool Target?

Bradley Barcola has admirers at Liverpool. | Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Much of Liverpool’s needs in the transfer market have been enforced through injuries or departures.

In defense, left back Andy Robertson was followed out the door by center back Ibrahima Konaté. Jacquet’s arrival goes some way to replacing the latter but a new signing could still be needed.

Meanwhile, a significant injury to right back Conor Bradley means another new face could be required in that position, where Rayo Vallecano’s Andrei Rațiu has long been suggested as a possible solution. Similarly, striker Hugo Ekitiké is unlikely to play again this calendar year because of an Achilles tendon injury.

Much could change in midfield, particularly if Curtis Jones, a target for Inter Milan, departs in the final year of his contract. Borussia Dortmund’s Felix Nmecha, Wolverhampton Wanderers’ João Gomes and Juventus’ Khéphren Thuram have all been linked.

The biggest void in the squad was left with the departure of star winger Mohamed Salah. Muñoz will help in that department but the Reds are thought to be ready to spend big on a replacement, with the likes of Paris Saint-Germain’s Bradley Barcola and Brighton & Hove Albion’s Yankuba Minteh among those admired.

Given the costs involved with landing a new superstar forward, Liverpool may be prioritizing those moves before spending money on other positions.

Iraola Tempers Expectations in Summer of Change for Liverpool

This is a huge summer for Liverpool. | Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC/Getty Images

Not only is the change in manager likely to take its toll on Liverpool, but Iraola encouraged patience from supporters during a summer of transition both on the pitch and in the boardroom.

“I think we have to accept there are difficult situations right now in terms of both sides, a lot of senior players leaving, players who have achieved everything here and also some important players injured,” he stressed. “Ekitiké, Bradley, [Giovanni] Leoni ... long injuries.

“So we have to replace important players making good numbers and those three injuries that will miss some time, we have to find a way to replace them. These three, they are long-term solutions but there will be in this case a period where are without them, so we need solutions.”

In charge of finding those solutions are those upstairs at Anfield, but there is even uncertainty over those positions.

Sporting director Richard Hughes is expected to depart for the Saudi Pro League after this summer, while high-ranking official Michael Edwards—credited for helping sign the likes of Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Sadio Mané—is also leaving.

With so much going on behind the scenes, Iraola faces the tough test of trying to stop that instability from leaking out on to the pitch.

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