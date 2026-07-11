Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Manu Koné is on Manchester United’s shortlist. | Rob Newell/CameraSport/Getty Images

Arsenal are ready to arm Mikel Arteta with a $335 million (£250 million) transfer war chest, responding to specific requests from their manager to sign Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers and Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimarães. (Source: Fichajes)

Manchester United have turned their attention to France midfielder Manu Koné, with Ederson’s move from Atalanta now off after issues were uncovered in his medical. Arsenal and Newcastle have also shown interest in Koné. (Source: Gazzetta dello Sport via Sport Witness)

Liverpool and Man Utd are interested in signing Wolves midfielder João Gomes following the collapse of his proposed move to Atlético Madrid. (Source: Globo Esporte)

Chelsea winger Alejandro Garnacho has not reported back for preseason training in a bid to secure a permanent move away from Stamford Bridge. The Blues value the Argentine at $56.9 million (£42.5 million). (Source: The Athletic)

Italian giants Roma are already in advanced talks to sign Garnacho from Chelsea, though the former Conference League winners would prefer a loan deal. (Source: Fichajes)

Arsenal have been impressed by the performance of Mikel Oyarzabal at the World Cup and are preparing an offer for the Real Sociedad forward. (Source: Fichajes)

Tottenham Hotspur are increasingly confident of signing Junior Kroupi from Bournemouth, with a proposed move to Paris Saint-Germain unlikely to go through because of strong competition for places. (Source: TEAMTalk)

Manchester City winger Jack Grealish will only re-join Everton on a permanent basis if the eight-time Premier League champions agree to sanction a deal worth no more than $13.4 (£10 million). The 30-year-old signed for City for 10 times that amount in 2021. (Source: Football Insider)

Inter Milan are readying a third bid for Liverpool’s Curtis Jones, but must significantly up their previous offer of $28.2 million (£21 million) which was swiftly knocked back by the Reds. It’s thought Inter will go to $33.5 million (£25 million) but Liverpool want at least $40.2 million (£30 million). (Source: TEAMTalk)

Bournemouth have agreed to send right back Álex Jiménez to Fiorentina on a season-long loan deal which will include an option to buy. (Source: The Athletic)

Aston Villa scouted Julián Quiñones throughout Mexico’s run to the World Cup round of 16 and in contact with his representatives. (Source: Sacha Tavolieri)

La Liga

Ferran Torres could look to leave Barcelona. | Diego Souto/Getty Images

Real Madrid have no chance of signing Michael Olise from Bayern Munich—the Bavarian giants have already made that nonnegotiable stance clear to the Frenchman. (Source: Christian Falk)

There’s ‘complete calm’ at Real Madrid over the future of Vinícius Junior, with the appointment of José Mourinho considered one of the many factors that will lead to great results in the future. (Source: MARCA)

Saudi Pro League moneybags Al Hilal are prepared to offer Raphinha a blank cheque in order to finalize his signing from Barcelona—essentially giving the Brazilian the chance to suggest his monthly pay packet. (Source: Fichajes)

Barcelona forward Ferran Torres is now on PSG’s radar as they seek to bolster their forward options. (Source: TEAMTalk)

There is already an agreement in principle between Torres and PSG, with the Spaniard looking forward to teaming up with fellow Spaniard Luis Enrique. (Source: El Nacional)

Real Madrid will not look to resurrect their past interest in Arsenal midfielder Martín Zubimendi, despite his stock falling in north London towards the end of last season. (Source: Alberto Pereiro via Defensa Central)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS