Arsenal, Barcelona or PSG: Which Club Should Julian Alvarez Join?

The summer transfer window is upon us and Atlético Madrid center forward Julián Álvarez will likely headline one of the most riveting transfer sagas of the summer, with European giants Arsenal, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain all reportedly interested in the Argentine star.

Atlético Madrid made Álvarez the second most expensive transfer in club history when they unloaded $82 million (€75 million) plus add-ons to sign him from Manchester City in the summer of 2024. But after enduring two trophyless seasons in Spain’s capital, the 26-year-old striker could be on the move again.

Although there’s no confirmation, some reports even suggest Álvarez has informed Atléti of his desire to leave the club this summer. Diego Simeone recently refused to deny the possibility of his talisman leaving the club, seemingly leaving Álvarez to decide what he wants to do. Such a talent has merited the admiration of some of the biggest clubs in the world.

“It’s normal that an extraordinary player like Julián Álvarez is wanted by Arsenal, Barcelona and PSG ... because he’s very good” Simeone said in late April. It’s safe to say the River Plate product is not short of appealing suitors if he’s being targeted by the two 2025–26 Champions League finalists and the best team in Spain.

But if Álvarez does indeed leave Atlético this summer, what would be his best destination?

Arsenal

A return to the Premier League to strengthen the champions could be Álvarez’s next move. | Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

Arsenal ended a 22-year drought this season, finally getting over the hump and lifting the 2025–26 Premier League title. It was an incredible achievment for the Gunners, but what’s terrifying for the rest of the Premier League is that Mikel Arteta’s side has obvious room for improvement, and Álvarez could help them reach even greater heights.

The foundation of Arsenal’s success comes from a nearly impenetrable backline, one that’s helped the team become the best defensive side in Europe. Up front, though, the Gunners lack a truly elite difference-maker, one they thought they’d found last summer when they signed Sweden international Viktor Gyökeres.

Álvarez, who already has Premier League experience, would be an upgrade on the towering Swede and is also a better option than Kai Havertz. With him, Arsenal would add another elite attacker to pair with Bukayo Saka. The Gunners should have the financial capability to pull off the transfer and the Argentine could be enticed by the prospect of spearheading a side that is looking to dominate English soccer for years to come.

But Arsenal’s priorities could be elsewhere, particularly on finding an elite left winger. With three center forwards already on Arsenal’s books for 2026–27, Álvarez would force some squad reconstruction while also arguably not filling the Gunners’ most glaring needs. Gabriel Jesus’s time at the club is likely coming to an end, but Havertz would most likely also have to be disposed to make room for the Argentine.

Barcelona

Álvarez could be the missing piece for Barcelona to finally end their Champions League drought. | Gongora/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Álvarez landing in Barcelona simply makes too much sense on paper. The Catalans have held a longstanding interest in the Argentine and have long been viewed as the front-runners for his signature, identifying Álvarez as the perfect heir to the departing Robert Lewandowski.

In a team full of silky technicians, Álvarez, a technically gifted striker himself, would not only thrive, but make Barcelona’s entire operation even more prolific. The Catalans struggled at times due to Lewandowski’s declining link-up play. That wouldn’t be the case with Álvarez, who’s just as capable in the final third as a creator as he is as a finisher.

With Lamine Yamal to his right and Raphinha to his left, Álvarez could be the missing piece to complete one of, if not the, best attacking trio in world soccer. Furthermore, he’s shown to be a tireless off-the-ball worker, always pressing defenders under Simeone’s orders—also a crucial part of Flick’s Barcelona system.

Barcelona have made Álvarez their top summer priority, and the fit is just too obvious. The striker could be enticed by the chance of joining the reigning, back-to-back Spanish champions with a chance to be the man that finally leads them to Champions League glory.

Nevertheless, the hefty price tag Atlético will rightly demand to let Álvarez leave represents the biggest reason—perhaps the only—why his move to Catalonia might not happen. Barcelona’s financial woes are nothing new, and even if the club manage to operate with fewer constraints this summer as club president Joan Laporta has predicted, they still could be priced out of the Álvarez sweepstakes.

Paris Saint-Germain

The rich get even richer if PSG sign Julián Álvarez. | Gerrit van Keulen/Soccrates/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain acquiring Álvarez would be the definition of a luxury signing, but one that could set them up to build a European dynasty.

It’s not hard to envision the Argentine thriving in PSG’s free-flowing, electrifying and sometimes even positionless attack. It takes gifted technical quality, a high motor and dynamism to flourish in this system, all qualities Álvarez most definitely possesses.

Seemingly every player Luis Enrique has managed over the past two seasons has reached their full potential and there’s no reason to believe Álvarez would be any different.

With Gonçalo Ramos expected to leave PSG this summer, Álvarez could arrive as his replacement, and the Parisians have the financial strength to strike a deal with Atlético.

Still, after playing in the Premier League and La Liga, a move to the less-demanding Ligue 1 is an obvious downgrade for the 2022 World Cup champion. Enrique likes to rotate his side a lot during league games, but even in the biggest European nights of the season, Álvarez wouldn’t necessarily be a guaranteed starter.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Ousmane Dembélé and Désiré Doué headline PSG’s front three, and although Álvarez has the talent to merit a starting role, it’s not a complete certainty. Facing weaker competition and joining an already stacked attack could deter Álvarez from joining an otherwise stellar side, arguably the best in the world.

Where Should Julián Álvarez Go?

Julián Álvarez will be one of the most talked about players during the summer window. | Diego Souto/Getty Images

Purely speaking sportingwise, Barcelona is the best possible landing spot for Álvarez. The fit, the team’s style, the sporting project, the players around him and particularly the club’s desperate need for a profile like his simply make it seem like a dream outcome for all involved. Speculation coming from Spain also points towards Barcelona being Álvarez’s preferred destination.

If Barcelona are simply in no position to fund Álvarez’s transfer, then Arsenal would be the second best option, with PSG rounding up the podium.

Again, the Gunners need a player like Álvarez to add more firepower, creativity and overall quality to their often stagnant attack. For the player, it’s a chance to spearhead a team with dynastic capabilities in the Premier League, something he couldn’t truly do at Man City while stuck in the shadow of Erling Haaland.

There’s no denying Álvarez could blossom even further at PSG and help the Parisians mark an era of dominance. But as impressive and exciting as the sporting project is, the club doesn’t need the Argentine as much as the other two options, and there’s something to be said about the drop in level of competition a move to Ligue 1 represents.

With three of the best clubs in world soccer leading the race for his signature, is there really a wrong destination for Álvarez? The answer is probably no, and all three juggernauts would platform his talent better than Atlético Madrid.

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