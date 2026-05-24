Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Crystal Palace: Champions Earn Sleepy Win

Arsenal capped off a historic season with a sleepy win in their final Premier League match, defeating Crystal Palace 2–1 on Sunday at Selhurst Park.

The Gunners, who won the league title on Tuesday for the first time in 22 years, came into Sunday calm, a bit unmotivated and perhaps still hungover. Manager Mikel Arteta employed a heavily rotated squad with an eye towards the Champions League final next week against Paris Saint-Germain. Crystal Palace similarly lacked motivation and employed a makeshift lineup, strategizing for their impending Conference League final on Wednesday.

Striker Gabriel Jesus’s near-post drive in the 42nd minute opened scoring for the Gunners just before the half. Gabriel Martinelli toe-poked the ball to Jesus, who broke past Palace’s Jefferson Lerma into the box to receive it, placing it just past the fingertips of the Eagles’ Dean Henderson.

Noni Madueke, the only one with consistent offensive energy throughout the match, finally broke through three minutes into the second half, giving Arsenal a 2–0 lead off of a side-footed volley from Martinelli’s corner kick.

The rest of the affair was relatively calm until Palace’s Jean-Philippe Mateta had a highlight-reel header flick in the 89th minute for a consolation goal. The hosts nearly knotted the match two minutes later, before an offside call ensured the points went home with Arsenal.

One Thing We Can’t Ignore

Noni Madueke (left) scored Arsenal’s second goal on Sunday. | Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

This match was a non-priority for both sides, and that couldn’t have been more evident on Sunday through the first 88 minutes. The calm affair saw higher heart rates from the harmonizing fans than from the players themselves, until Palace notched a late goal, but even then, it really was of no consequence. Their game-tying goal in stoppage time wouldn’t have even mattered had it not been ruled offside.

Arsenal already clinched the Premier League title on Tuesday, so all attentions are now on the opportunity for the legendary double. The Gunners’ Champions League final against reigning champions PSG looms large, the biggest match in European soccer set for this Saturday in Budapest.

Crystal Palace similarly have their eye to the future, seeking their first continental trophy on Wednesday in the the Europa Conference League final against Rayo Vallecano.

Both sides not only employed heavily-rotated rosters, but appeared to be just going through the motions, cosplaying a soccer match as opposed to actually participating in one. Both sides were slow in their tempo, generous in their press and docile when it came to tackles, eager to maximize health all around ahead of the week. It is possible, too, that the glittering league trophy on the sidelines of Selhurst Park was cause for much distraction.

Bukayo Saka, William Saliba, David Raya, Declan Rice and Gabriel were among those omitted from the starting lineup to freshen legs ahead of the Champions League final next week. The former three did not participate in training on Thursday, each given individual programs, and Saliba and Raya weren’t even called up. Gabriel made a second-half appearance.

Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Crystal Palace (4-2-3-1)

Christian Nørgaard had a solid outing in the midfield. | David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

*Ratings provided by FotMob*

GK: Kepa Arrizabalaga—7.6: Played no part in the Premier League triumph as backup to Raya for 37 gameweeks, but his confidence between the sticks suggested otherwise.

RB: Martín Zubimendi—7.2: His versatility was once again on display as he was shifted out of the midfield and into the right back role.

CB: Cristhian Mosquera—7.1: Continued to prepare himself for the battle next week and to likely pair up against PSG’s almighty Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. Did enough to control the tempo of the match and see the clock out.

CB: Piero Hincapié—7.0: Did not earn a rest, as managing the legs of Saliba and Gabriel was of the utmost priority.

LB: Riccardo Calafiori—7.0: Played a cautious game, eager to avoid injury and yet another setback ahead of Budapest.

CM: Christian Nørgaard—6.7: Prioritized his defensive duties and extreme patience on the ball, but combined well with Madueke going into the attack.

CM: Myles Lewis-Skelly—7.1: Played incredibly low in buildup, situated between Mosquera and Hincapié and often deeper than both of them.

RW: Noni Madueke—8.3: Evident he saw Sunday as the opportunity to impress, with Saka resting on the bench. Generated the majority of the Gunners’ offensive momentum and had the highest tempo of play on the field.

AM: Max Dowman—6.4: The teenager looked incredibly nervous, stripped of the ball going forward on multiple occasions.

LW: Gabriel Martinelli—7.9: Has endured a disappointing season, with just one goal in 29 league appearances. When not invisible, he struggled to get the ball to his dominant right foot. Did have a moment of excellence with his late first-half assist to Jesus.

ST: Gabriel Jesus—8.4: Notched the game-winner. Unlikely to feature at Budapest, this was perhaps the Brazilian’s final appearance for the Gunners. If so, it was a brilliant farewell.

SUB: Kai Havertz (46’ for Christian Nørgaard)—7.5: Assisted Madueke’s goal just minutes after joining the match. Almost had a goal for himself in the 73rd minute, if not for a moment of brilliance from goalkeeper Henderson.

SUB: Gabriel (46’ for Riccardo Calafiori)—6.5: Didn’t need to tire his legs too much in this affair.

SUB: Mikel Merino (61’ for Max Dowman)—6.2: Relatively untested.

SUB: Eberechi Eze (75’ for Gabriel Jesus)—6.8: Received a standing ovation from Crystal Palace fans upon his entry. His continued influence in Selhurst Park is undeniable.

SUB: Victor Gyökeres (83’ for Noni Madueke)—N/A: Came on after Madueke suffered an apparent left leg injury. Madueke was able to walk off the pitch with the trainer, but limped slightly and clutched his left hamstring.

What the Ratings Tell Us

Max Dowman was not inspiring on Sunday. | Alex Burstow/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arteta leaned on the breadth of his impressive squad. Kepa Arrizabalaga made his first Premier League start between the sticks since arriving to north London over the summer from Chelsea, providing Raya with a much-needed rest ahead of the final.

made his first Premier League start between the sticks since arriving to north London over the summer from Chelsea, providing Raya with a much-needed rest ahead of the final. Max Dowman also made his first Premier League start, given the opportunity to perfectly round out a week that saw the 16-year-old makehistory as the youngest player to win a Premier League title. His timid performance on Sunday, though, was poor way to cap off his record-breaking season.

also made his first Premier League start, given the opportunity to perfectly round out a week that saw the 16-year-old makehistory as the youngest player to win a Premier League title. His timid performance on Sunday, though, was poor way to cap off his record-breaking season. Noni Madueke’s performance and second-half goal may have earned himself some quality minutes next week, as long as his left leg injury is minor.

The Numbers That Explain Arsenal’s Win

Although Arsenal dominated possession with 61% and the tempo of the game, Palace’s high press kept the Gunners in their own half for much for the match.

and the tempo of the game, Palace’s high press kept the Gunners in their own half for much for the match. Arsenal didn’t make the most of their opportunities in front of the net, with 17 total shots, including seven on target, and eight big chances. They won’t care though.

Statistic Arsenal Crystal Palace Possession 61% 39% Expected Goals (xG) 2.56 1.11 Total Shots 17 8 Shots on Target 7 3 Big Chances 8 2 Pass Accuracy 89% 79% Fouls Committed 12 9 Corners 4 3

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