Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Leeds: Gyokeres Gifted Golden Opportunity

Arsenal return from the three-week international break with a mountain of injury concerns ahead of the upcoming Premier League clash with Leeds United on Saturday.

The Gunners were grateful for club soccer’s hiatus following their disastrous 3–0 defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion last time out, which marked their first loss of the season in any competition. Mikel Arteta, who has just penned a contract extension with the club, will demand an emphatic response.

The Spaniard will have some tough decisions to make in the search for three points, though. Already without several injured players before the international break, he’s been dealt further setbacks over recent weeks.

With that in mind, here’s how Arsenal could line up this weekend.

Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Leeds

GK: David Raya—Despite being the Premier League’s best goalkeeper, Raya still finds himself second choice for Spain. He only played once during four UEFA Nations League matches, with Unai Simón starting the other three.

RB: Jurriën Timber—The Netherlands international got some more minutes under his belt over the international break as he eases back into action following a long injury layoff.

CB: Ezri Konsa—The summer recruit missed England’s final match with a dead leg, but he’s expected to return for Arsenal’s first game back. Cristhian Mosquera has at least resumed training.

CB: Gabriel—Carlo Ancelotti used Gabriel sparingly during Brazil’s friendlies with Australia and India. The center back should be fresh for a physical battle against Leeds striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

LB: Riccardo Calafiori—Arsenal’s attacking left back flexed his creative muscles in Italy’s final outing as he scored in a 3–1 win over Türkiye. He’s now up to four goal involvements for club and country this season.

CM: Declan Rice—Having withdrawn from Thomas Tuchel’s England roster before a ball was kicked, there remains doubt over Rice’s participation against Leeds. However, the midfielder is certainly expected to recover in time after three weeks off from matches.

CM: Myles Lewis-Skelly—After Bruno Guimarães’s underwhelming performance in the defeat to Brighton, Arteta could turn to Myles Lewis-Skelly in central midfield. The youngster is already such a calming presence alongside Rice.

RW: Bukayo Saka—Following his brace in England’s stunning 7–0 demolition of Croatia, Saka is up to five goals across the campaign. Leeds will need to devise a special plan to thwart Arsenal’s star boy.

AM: Martin Ødegaard—Ødegaard has been in terrific goalscoring form for Arsenal, but decided to deliver some creative masterclasses for Norway over the past three weeks. He notched four assists during as many Nations League outings.

LW: Eberechi Eze—With Christos Tzolis another casualty of the international window, Eze should earn promotion to the starting lineup as Arteta’s only alternative left winger.

ST: Viktor Gyökeres—Kai Havertz withdrew from the Germany squad early following a muscle injury and that opens the door for a first league start of the season for Gyökeres. The Swede is in confident mood after scoring in each of his country’s four matches over the break.