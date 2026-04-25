Arsenal vs. Newcastle: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Arsenal have inexplicably slipped to second in the Premier League table heading into Saturday’s must-win clash with the out-of-sorts Newcastle United.

After spurning a glorious opportunity to move 12 points clear of Manchester City two weeks ago, the Gunners, who ought to have run away with the title, have suddenly been pegged back by Pep Guardiola’s Citizens.

A 1–0 win over Burnley on Wednesday night saw City climb to the division’s summit for the first time since August. Arsenal are now playing the role of the hunters, even if both teams are locked at the top on equal points and goal difference. The Gunners play twice before their title rivals are next in league action, so they’ve got another great chance to pile the pressure on Guardiola’s side.

Newcastle have troubled Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal in the past, but the Magpies are slumping towards a mightily disappointing finish. They’ve lost three in a row since exiting the Champions League, and are poised for a major makeover this summer.

Eddie Howe’s successful reign showed distinct signs of stagnation this season.

Arsenal vs. Newcastle Score Prediction

Gunners Claim Nervy Victory

Arsenal are desperate to return to winning ways. | Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

Last week’s 2–1 defeat at the Etihad Stadium offered an already ascending City fresh momentum in the title race, but Arsenal can take some solace from the Citizens’ slender victory on Wednesday night.

The most optimistic of supporters believe City not to be capable of winning out down the stretch, and Arsenal are still favored by the number crunchers at Opta to lift the title, despite enduring yet another April slump.

They simply have to win here, no questions asked.

Slumping Newcastle: The Magpies have lost three consecutive league games since they were battered by Barcelona in the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie. Unlikely to be dragged into the relegation dogfight, Newcastle aren’t playing for all that much, and that’s been reflected by a string of apathetic performances that have infuriated supporters.

The Magpies have lost three consecutive league games since they were battered by Barcelona in the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie. Unlikely to be dragged into the relegation dogfight, Newcastle aren’t playing for all that much, and that’s been reflected by a string of apathetic performances that have infuriated supporters. Over the Hump: Eddie Howe’s robust and physical Newcastle have rattled Arsenal in the past. They won three of their four meetings last season, but the Gunners have responded by claiming back-to-back wins. Moreover, the Magpies haven’t won a Premier League game at the Emirates since 2010.

Eddie Howe’s robust and physical Newcastle have rattled Arsenal in the past. They won three of their four meetings last season, but the Gunners have responded by claiming back-to-back wins. Moreover, the Magpies haven’t won a Premier League game at the Emirates since 2010. Encouraging Signs? Arsenal succumbed in last week’s title showdown, but there was undoubtedly reason for encouragement at the Etihad. The Gunners performed as well as they have done in 2026, with Arteta‘s brave team selection and the utilization of Kai Havertz in attack facilitating a courageous display that warranted a point. Similar bravery will be rewarded this weekend, but that’s never a guarantee with the Arsenal boss.

Prediction: Arsenal 1–0 Newcastle

Arteta is unlikely to make widespread changes. | FotMob

Reports have emerged since the Man City defeat that Arsenal believe Bukayo Saka’s return is imminent. Saka has missed the previous five games with an Achilles injury, but could be back in the matchday squad this weekend.

Arteta will certainly hope to have his star winger available for the first leg of their Champions League semifinal next week.

Jurriën Timber has been sidelined for a month with a groin issue, but is also said to be closing in on a return. Arteta has played around with his right back options in Timber’s absence, with Ben White and Cristhian Mosquera both earning opportunities.

Mikel Merino remains out after undergoing foot surgery, and Riccardo Calafiori is another doubt. Only a knock kept him out of last week’s defeat, so he does have a chance of being welcomed back to the fold on Saturday.

Arsenal predicted lineup vs. Newcastle (4-3-3): Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapié; Zubimendi, Rice, Ødegaard; Madueke, Havertz, Eze.

Newcastle Predicted Lineup vs. Arsenal

Newcastle’s captain is back. | FotMo

Anthony Gordon is being heavily linked with a move away this summer, and Arsenal are among the teams reportedly interested. Gordon has hurt the Gunners in the past, but he’s unlikely to be available this weekend because of a hip injury.

Fullback Tino Livramento has suffered another fitness setback that could end his season, and some have speculated that the England World Cup hopeful has already played his last game for Newcastle. Former Tottenham Hotspur man Kieran Trippier will replace Livramento in north London.

The suspended Joelinton has previously ruffled the title hopefuls, but Bruno Guimarães’s recent return from a hamstring injury will serve as a big boost for the Magpies.

The visitors are still without defenders Fabian Schär and Emil Krafth.

Newcastle predicted lineup vs. Arsenal (4-2-3-1): Ramsdale; Trippier, Thiaw, Burn, Hall; Guimarães, Tonali; Murphy, Willock, Barnes; Osula.

What Time Does Arsenal vs. Newcastle Kick Off?

Location : London, England

: London, England Stadium : Emirates Stadium

: Emirates Stadium Date : Saturday, April 25

: Saturday, April 25 Kick-off Time : 5:30 p.m. BST / 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT

: 5:30 p.m. BST / 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT Referee : Sam Barrott

: Sam Barrott VAR: Jarred Gillett

How to Watch Arsenal vs. Newcastle on TV, Live Stream

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