Arsenal vs. PSG: Complete Head-to-Head Record Ahead of Champions League Final

The 2025–26 Champions League final will witness Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain battle for continental glory in what will be the fourth meeting between the formidable sides in the last two years.

Arsenal and PSG had met only four times prior to the start of the 2024–25 season, with the pair of draws during the 2016–17 Champions League group stage representing their only other encounters of the 21st century.

The first ever meeting between the two sides ended in a draw as well, with Arsenal then defeating PSG 1–0 in the second leg of the semifinals to advance to the 1993–94 UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup final. The Gunners would eventually win the now extinct competition in what remains their last ever European title.

Fast forward to the present and the Champions League final in Budapest will be the eighth time the north Londoners and Parisians face off in an official match.

With their most recent three meetings taking place a season ago, we take a detailed look at their battles during 2024–25, before the two European juggernauts collide with the most prestigious trophy in club soccer on the line on May 30.

Arsenal vs. PSG: 2024-25 Meetings

1. Arsenal 2–0 PSG (Oct. 1, 2024)

Kai Havertz (middle) led Arsenal past PSG in their first meeting of 2024–25. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

In only the second matchweek of the inaugural Champions League league phase back in October 2024, the future finalists met at the Emirates Stadium and it was Arsenal who came away with three points.



Mikel Arteta’s men were superior on the night and a couple of first-half goals from Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka sufficed for Arsenal to triumph. Then-PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma had an evening to forget, contributing to both Arsenal goals.



It might seem incredible now, but PSG could only produce an xG of 0.40 on their visit to the Emirates. Nowadays, it’s all positive news regarding reigning Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembélé, but back then, Luis Enrique internally suspended Dembélé, who didn’t even make the trip to London.



Arsenal cruised to victory without breaking much of a sweat and PSG’s difficult start of the league phase continued, but they’d meet again under very different circumstances later in the term.

2. Arsenal 0–1 PSG (April 29, 2025)

Ousmane Dembélé silenced the Emirates. | Adrian Dennis/AFP/Getty Images

Arsenal and PSG met in the 2024–25 Champions League semifinals, with Arteta’s side arriving to the home first leg confident after emphatically dethroning Real Madrid in the quarterfinals. Facing an opponent they had already beaten in the competition and who struggled to eliminate Aston Villa in the previous round, Arsenal and the Emirates Stadium were ready for the challenge.



Everything changed just four minutes into the contest when Dembélé, now fully immersed in Enrique’s ways, fired a shot past David Raya to open the scoring in the semifinal. The goal was assisted by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who had joined PSG during the 2025 winter window. In fact, the action of the goal and the context are eerily similar to Dembélé’s strike in the second leg of the 2025–26 semifinal vs. Bayern Munich.



PSG were all over Arsenal in the first half but were unable to increase their advantage. The game changed in the final 45 minutes as the hosts looked to even the score before the second leg, but Donnarumma made amends for his woeful showing at the Emirates earlier in the term and made five saves to ensure PSG returned to the Parc des Princes with a 1–0 advantage.

3. PSG 2–1 Arsenal (May 7, 2025)

Fabián Ruiz scored a screamer that led PSG to the Champions League final. | Aurelien Meunier/PSG/Getty Images

Arsenal made a valiant comeback effort in the French capital to try and overcome their first-leg defeat. But although the Gunners had the most clear chances, PSG’s clinical nature saw them outright win the second leg as well, and it could’ve been even more lopsided.



Fabián Ruiz scored a cracking goal inside the opening 30 minutes to double PSG’s aggregate advantage. Vitinha then missed a penalty in the second half, but it was of little consequence for the hosts given Achraf Hakimi scored three minutes later to establish a 3–0 lead in the tie with less than 20 minutes remaining.



Saka got one back for Arsenal in the 76th minute, but it was too little, too late. Donnarumma had another masterpiece of a game with three saves, including an astonishing one to deny what would’ve been a beauty from Saka. The final whistle blew and PSG progressed to the final for only the second time in club history



Arteta would famously go on to say that Arsenal were the much better team over the course of the semifinals, but it served as little consolation for the Gunners. Later that month, Enrique’s men destroyed Inter Milan 5–0 in the final to lift the first Champions League title in PSG’s history.

Arsenal vs. PSG: Complete Head-to-Head Record

Games played : 7

: 7 Arsenal wins : 2

: 2 PSG wins : 2

: 2 Draws: 3

Date Competition Stage Result May 7, 2025 Champions League Semifinals PSG 2–1 Arsenal April 29, 2025 Champions League Semifinals Arsenal 0–1 PSG Oct. 1, 2024 Champions League League phase Arsenal 2–0 PSG Nov. 23, 2016 Champions League Group stage Arsenal 2–2 PSG Sept. 13, 2016 Champions League Group stage PSG 1–1 Arsenal April 12, 1994 UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup Semifinals Arsenal 1–0 PSG March 29, 1994 UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup Semifinals PSG 1–1 Arsenal

Saka and former PSG striker Edinson Cavani are the only players to score more than one goal in the history of the fixture, with both registering two goals to be the top scorers of the rivalry.

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